Los Angeles, CA

Out of Bounds: UCLA Football Sneaks Close Win Over South Alabama

In the season’s third football episode of “Out of Bounds,” Daily Bruin’s sports podcast, Sports editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon discuss UCLA’s nail-biting victory over South Alabama and preview next week’s Pac-12 opener against Colorado. Jon Christon: Hi, my name...
Five Things: UCLA vs. South Alabama

UCLA football (3-0) finished off its nonconference slate in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Rose Bowl, taking down South Alabama (2-1) 32-31 thanks to a last-second field goal from redshirt junior kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira. Senior staffer Jon Christon gives his five main takeaways from the blue and gold’s nonconference finale.
Bruin Bash 2022 shines past sunset with hype performances, packed crowds

This post was updated Sept. 20 at 6:04 p.m. Audiences flew to new heights at Bruin Bash 2022. Welcoming students back to campus, the annual concert returned to the Los Angeles Tennis Center on Monday for the second year in a row. While the floor crowd took up about half of the tarped tennis court area – leaving room for students to dance in groups away from the stage – attendees seated in the bowl sections were huddled together, making for a packed section. Rising first-year undeclared engineering student Amory Martin said attending Bruin Bash felt like an ideal way to celebrate the beginning of college by socializing with peers.
