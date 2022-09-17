This post was updated Sept. 20 at 6:04 p.m. Audiences flew to new heights at Bruin Bash 2022. Welcoming students back to campus, the annual concert returned to the Los Angeles Tennis Center on Monday for the second year in a row. While the floor crowd took up about half of the tarped tennis court area – leaving room for students to dance in groups away from the stage – attendees seated in the bowl sections were huddled together, making for a packed section. Rising first-year undeclared engineering student Amory Martin said attending Bruin Bash felt like an ideal way to celebrate the beginning of college by socializing with peers.

