North Korea denies selling weapons to Russia
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- North Korea denied reports that it had sold rockets and artillery to Russia and warned the United States "to keep its mouth shut," state media reported Thursday. "We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,"...
UK government formally confirms lifting of fracking ban
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government formally confirmed Thursday that it’s lifting a ban on fracking in England, arguing that the move will help boost the country’s energy security amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced within days of taking office earlier this...
Catholic plurality fuels unification pressure in N.Ireland
Northern Ireland now has a Catholic plurality for the first time since the UK-run province was carved out as a Protestant fiefdom a century ago, data revealed on Thursday. Northern Ireland was created in 1921 with an in-built Protestant majority, after pro-UK unionists had threatened civil war when the rest of Ireland achieved self-rule from Britain.
