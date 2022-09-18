Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
bigislandnow.com
‘Hilo Hero’ Recounts Rescue of 15-Year-Old Girl From Abductor
Musician Bridge Hartman wasn’t even supposed to work Saturday, his normal day off as a host at Café Pesto. But the 20-something — who came to work that day to cover a shift for another employee — left as the “Hilo Hero.”. He rescued a...
Court docs: Abducted girl was drugged, trapped in bus
Prosecutors are seeking an extended term of imprisonment for Duncan Mahi, the Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who set off an intense islandwide manhunt after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach was charged Monday afternoon with multiple felony counts. Hawaii Island police said Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was charged with first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, and...
bigislandnow.com
Suspected Kidnapper Forced Teen to Smoke Meth, Court Documents Say
A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over the weekend forced her to smoke methamphetamine out of pipe while driving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Friday afternoon and shackled her overnight in a school bus, according to a probable cause document filed in Hilo District Court in East Hawai’i Tuesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Good Samaritan speaks out after rescuing Hawaii Island teen from alleged abductor
Bridge Hartman was at the right place, at the right time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
KITV.com
Multiple weapons charges under consideration in deadly shooting at Big Island Boy Scouts camp
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island are considering 23 firearm-related offenses, including one for criminal negligence, against three men in connection to the deadly shooting at a Boy Scouts camp in late August. All 23 counts have been referred to the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for review....
bigislandnow.com
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction
The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A big thank you’: Teen’s family grateful for aloha, support to ensure she came home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the desperate search for 15-year-old Mikella Debina, Hawaii police officers worked leads that stretched from one side of the Big Island to the other. She was ultimately rescued by good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe. Capt. Thomas Shopay, of the Hawaii County Police Department, said coordination...
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
WAIPIO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are blocking the only road into Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island to protest new emergency rules aimed at increasing access to the picturesque area of the Hamakua coastline. The valley has been a magnet for thousands of tourists. But the only way to get in is...
KITV.com
Following Mikella Debina abduction, experts stress importance of paying attention to details
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Being vigilant is one way every day people can keep an eye out for children in danger. Friday's Big Island abduction of Mikella Debina prompted a very rare Maile Hawaii Abduction Alert. Debina is now with her family, after reaching out for help while at...
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Public Help Finding Pāhoa Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing. According to Hawai’i police, 31-year-old Gary Silva-Evangelista has not been heard from since 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas. Silva-Evangelista is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing...
Defendants accused of beating hotel security guard get new trial
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people sentenced for the brutal beating of hotel security guard, John Kanui, on Hawaii Island will be getting a new trial. The appeals court decision comes on the heels of the four-year anniversary of the attack. Kanui’s family said they are shocked and in disbelief after the Intermediate Court of Appeals […]
Security footage shows apparent Big Island wildcat
The run of mysterious wildcat sightings continues on the Big Island. This time, it was seen just a few miles from where it was first spotted and captured on grainy surveillance video.
the university of hawai'i system
Sources of staph, fecal bacteria washing into Hilo Bay detected by UH scientists
A newly published University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo study identifies the origins of the high levels of harmful bacteria that wash into Hilo Bay following heavy rainfall. The research team collected soil samples from urban, agriculture and native-forest land areas in the Hilo Bay watershed. Staphylococcus aureus (known informally as “staph”), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and fecal indicator bacteria (FIB) were present in soil from all land uses. However, the highest concentration was detected in urban soils found on residential properties and farm lots, and the lowest in native-forests.
