Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

‘Hilo Hero’ Recounts Rescue of 15-Year-Old Girl From Abductor

Musician Bridge Hartman wasn’t even supposed to work Saturday, his normal day off as a host at Café Pesto. But the 20-something — who came to work that day to cover a shift for another employee — left as the “Hilo Hero.”. He rescued a...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who set off an intense islandwide manhunt after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach was charged Monday afternoon with multiple felony counts. Hawaii Island police said Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was charged with first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, and...
HILO, HI
Crime & Safety
bigislandnow.com

Suspected Kidnapper Forced Teen to Smoke Meth, Court Documents Say

A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over the weekend forced her to smoke methamphetamine out of pipe while driving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Friday afternoon and shackled her overnight in a school bus, according to a probable cause document filed in Hilo District Court in East Hawai’i Tuesday.
KHON2

23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Amber Alert
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
bigislandnow.com

Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Public Help Finding Pāhoa Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing. According to Hawai’i police, 31-year-old Gary Silva-Evangelista has not been heard from since 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas. Silva-Evangelista is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing...
KHON2

Defendants accused of beating hotel security guard get new trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people sentenced for the brutal beating of hotel security guard, John Kanui, on Hawaii Island will be getting a new trial. The appeals court decision comes on the heels of the four-year anniversary of the attack. Kanui’s family said they are shocked and in disbelief after the Intermediate Court of Appeals […]
the university of hawai'i system

Sources of staph, fecal bacteria washing into Hilo Bay detected by UH scientists

A newly published University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo study identifies the origins of the high levels of harmful bacteria that wash into Hilo Bay following heavy rainfall. The research team collected soil samples from urban, agriculture and native-forest land areas in the Hilo Bay watershed. Staphylococcus aureus (known informally as “staph”), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and fecal indicator bacteria (FIB) were present in soil from all land uses. However, the highest concentration was detected in urban soils found on residential properties and farm lots, and the lowest in native-forests.
