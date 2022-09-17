Carl Gilman Clough, age 76 of Homer entered heaven Monday Sept. 19, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born in Douglas, Georgia on April 9, 1946 to the late Forrest Gilman & Eunice Burkett Clough. He served his Country in the Unites States Army during the Vietnam era but actually served in Korea. Carl retired from Indymac Bank as a mortgage underwriter. He was a former member of Banks County Band Booster Club & the Lion’s Club. He was a member of the Homer American Legion Post 215. Carl was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Lula where he served as a deacon for a number of years, as well as treasurer. Family was a priority for Carl. He loved his family and friends with all of his heart, but his love for the Lord was priceless. He will be dearly missed. Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Clough.

HOMER, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO