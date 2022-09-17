Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Georgia Elaine MacDonell
Ms. Georgia Elaine MacDonell, 64, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Cary Pittman will officiate. Interment will be in North Atlanta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Wednesday, September 21st from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Carolyn Head Grubbs
Mrs. Carolyn Head Grubbs, age 82 of Toccoa passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A daughter of the late Grover and Frances Anderson Head, she was born June 16, 1940 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived all her life. She was a 1958 graduate of Toccoa High School and attended the University of Georgia. She was retired from Stephens County School System and later retired from Colonial Heirloom and Toccoa Clinic. She was a member and past President of the Elks Auxiliary, a member of Toccoa Quilting Club, Stephens County Master Gardener and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Grubbs in 2022.
Carl Gilman Clough
Carl Gilman Clough, age 76 of Homer entered heaven Monday Sept. 19, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born in Douglas, Georgia on April 9, 1946 to the late Forrest Gilman & Eunice Burkett Clough. He served his Country in the Unites States Army during the Vietnam era but actually served in Korea. Carl retired from Indymac Bank as a mortgage underwriter. He was a former member of Banks County Band Booster Club & the Lion’s Club. He was a member of the Homer American Legion Post 215. Carl was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Lula where he served as a deacon for a number of years, as well as treasurer. Family was a priority for Carl. He loved his family and friends with all of his heart, but his love for the Lord was priceless. He will be dearly missed. Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Clough.
Barbara Lina Karwoski
Barbara Lina Karwoski, beloved by all who knew her, died on Wednesday, September 6, 2022. Over and over, people use two words to describe Barbara, kind and loving. We are all lucky to have had this exceptional woman as part of our lives. Barbara was born in St. Louis, Missouri,...
Darlene Karen Spath
Mrs. Darlene Karen Spath, age 64 of Buford, passed away on Monday Morning, September 19, 2022 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home...
Softball: Bluff, East Hall, Buford take region wins
FLOWERY BRANCH — Cherokee Bluff snapped a three-game losing streak with a dramatic 5-4, walk-off win over North Hall at home on Tuesday in a key Region 8-4A game. The win also gave the Lady Bears (9-10, 7-5 Region 8-4A) a 1 1/2-game lead over Madison County for fourth place with just four regular season region games left.
Brenau University cuts ribbon for newly named Renaissance Park
Brenau University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Renaissance Park on September 17. Representatives from Brenau, the City of Gainesville, and the Melvin and Kay Douglas Foundation came together in celebration of the park and the recent downtown development. “Renaissance Park is the icing on the cake, providing a...
Football: Are Rabun Co., Whitefield Academy looking to make early statements in Class A D1?
TIGER, Ga. — It’s expected to be your classic matchup. High-powered and high-flying offense vs. a quick, athletic opportunistic defense. The question is which offense and which defense are we talking about?. When Whitefield Academy arrives in Rabun County on Friday, fans will get a double-dose as all...
Hall planners table large Old Cornelia Highway subdivision, Lula business park
Requests to allow for large developments in Gainesville and Lula were tabled by the Hall County Planning Commission Monday. InLine Communities, LLC is looking to rezone 28 acres of land on Old Cornelia Highway near Jesse Jewel Parkway and I-985 to build a 320-unit multi-family subdivision with some commercial development as well. Hall County Planning Director Randi Doveton said after the meeting that the applicant asked for the request to be tabled as they work out sewer service details with the city of Gainesville.
College football: Georgia-Missouri kick off time announced
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia-Missouri game in Columbia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time on Monday. It will be televised by the SEC Network. Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 25-3.
Gainesville man arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine
A Gainesville man was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend for having drugs in his car. Hall County Deputies stopped David Olvera Rivera, 34, on Saturday morning on Holly Springs Road near Gillsville. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, he was initially charged with driving with a suspended license, expired registration and no proof of insurance. Rivera also had a probation warrant.
Volunteers needed for Lawrenceville board positions
Volunteers are needed to serve on boards for the City of Lawrenceville. Recently the city said they are accepting applications for multiple volunteer boards made up of Lawrenceville citizens. There are approximately 27 available positions for 2023. Citizens and business owners are all welcome to apply for positions serving on...
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
Suspect arrested for shooting death of woman in Lilburn
The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a Lilburn man Monday for the shooting death of a woman in the city. According to a press release from the agency, Andre Marvell King, 49, was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder for the death of Celeste Lawson, 29, of Bowdon, GA.
Gwinnett County authorities investigating murder in Lawrenceville
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Saturday on Britain Drive. Officers responded to a “person shot call” at 7:48 p.m. and found Patrick Jones, 39 of Lawrenceville, dead outside an apartment building. Gwinnett County authorities found the second victim, Kevin March, 49 of Lawrenceville, a short distance away.
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
Quinlan Visual Arts Center’s new Q Ball to bring a Met Gala-like experience to Gainesville
The Quinlan Visual Arts Center will roll out the red carpet on Oct. 1 for its inaugural Q Ball, a fundraiser that will benefit the Quinlan School of Art. The Q Ball is modeled after New York’s Met Gala with the theme “All That Glitters.” Attendees are encouraged to come out in sparkling gowns, tuxedos or whatever unique outfit they feel comfortable in.
Overnight standoff in Oakwood ends with arrest of former Hall County school bus driver
A former bus driver with the Hall County School District who was previously arrested in 2021 for child molestation was arrested early Monday morning following a standoff with authorities who were originally attempting to serve the man with warrants. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the sheriff's office,...
GSP releases names of two people killed in Hall County wreck
The Georgia State Patrol released Monday morning the names of two people who were killed in a single-car accident on SR 365 in Hall County. In an update, GSP said George Sidney Curtis, III, 33, of Greensboro, NC was the driver of the Kia Optima. Anne Marie Langston, 29, of Lula, was identified as the passenger. Both died as a result of their injuries in the accident.
Winder man received 25-year prison sentence for shooting two women in 2019
A Winder man who shot two women in 2019 received a 25-year prison sentence on Monday, Sept. 19. According to U.S. Northern District of Georgia Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan and information presented in court, Ralph Haywood Jones, Jr., 30 of Winder, and his ex-girlfriend were scheduled for a supervised visitation with their children on June 10, 2019.
