ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Washington, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Six Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Graduate from the FBI National Academy

MEMPHIS, TN—The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, graduated 235 law enforcement officers, including six from Tennessee:. Lieutenant Brent Anderson, Cookeville Police Department. Lieutenant Albert Bonner, Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Ty Burdine, Clarksville Police Department. Captain Robert Evans, Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Michael Foster, Spring Hill...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy