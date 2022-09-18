MEMPHIS, TN—The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, graduated 235 law enforcement officers, including six from Tennessee:. Lieutenant Brent Anderson, Cookeville Police Department. Lieutenant Albert Bonner, Memphis Police Department. Deputy Chief Ty Burdine, Clarksville Police Department. Captain Robert Evans, Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Michael Foster, Spring Hill...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO