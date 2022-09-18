Read full article on original website
Jimmy Fallon Flames MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Over Hardee's Run Gone Wrong
Fallon joked about Lindell's claim that FBI agents recently surprised him to execute a search warrant.
Hardee’s Offers Perfect Response to FBI Seizing Lindell’s Phone at Its Restaurant
The fast food franchise Hardee’s tossed the slightest bit of shade at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday morning, following the FBI allegedly seizing his cellphone at one of their locations. “Now that you know we exist,” the fast food chain tweeted, “you should really try our pillowy biscuits.” On Tuesday night, the pillow tycoon told The Daily Beast of the feds: “They took my phone!” An official with the Denver FBI field office further said: “I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.” On Wednesday evening, the pillow executive said during his nightly broadcast that ahead of his phone being seized, he ordered a mushroom and Swiss cheese burger along with a chocolate milkshake at Hardee’s. Reached for comment on his Hardee’s meal selection, Lindell told a Daily Beast reporter: “You don’t exist in my world.”Read it at The Daily Beast Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
The Odd Reason Hardee's Is Mocking MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Until this week, fast food chain Hardee's was known as the Carl's Jr sister company because it was acquired by Carl's Jr parent CKE Restaurants in 1997 (per Mental Floss). And while Hardee's and Carl's Jr operate in different parts of the country — the former operates in the Midwest and Southeast, while the latter is popular in the West Coast and Southwest — Mental Floss says Hardees has had something of an identity crisis, since both restaurant chains have the same logo and serve the same charbroiled Thickburgers and biscuits.
How Mike Lindell Got Boxed In at the Hardee’s Drive-Thru
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was going through a Hardee’s drive-thru after ordering a burger and chocolate shake when he was approached by the FBI.That’s according to Daily Beast politics reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who has more details of the FBI’s seizure of Lindell’s phone while he was at a Hardee’s restaurant last week.“I had heard from Mike that he ended up ordering a Swiss burger with a chocolate shake,” Petrizzo tells hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy on this episode of political podcast The New Abnormal.“He was going through the drive-thru. He was pulling up to the first window and the...
