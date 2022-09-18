The fast food franchise Hardee’s tossed the slightest bit of shade at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday morning, following the FBI allegedly seizing his cellphone at one of their locations. “Now that you know we exist,” the fast food chain tweeted, “you should really try our pillowy biscuits.” On Tuesday night, the pillow tycoon told The Daily Beast of the feds: “They took my phone!” An official with the Denver FBI field office further said: “I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.” On Wednesday evening, the pillow executive said during his nightly broadcast that ahead of his phone being seized, he ordered a mushroom and Swiss cheese burger along with a chocolate milkshake at Hardee’s. Reached for comment on his Hardee’s meal selection, Lindell told a Daily Beast reporter: “You don’t exist in my world.”Read it at The Daily Beast Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

