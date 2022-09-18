Queen Elizabeth II: Mourners told queue to view monarch has closed

LONDON — U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday afternoon, filing somberly into Westminster Hall, while U.K. officials worked to determine at which point public queuing for mourners would be halted.

Update 5:54 p.m. EDT Sept. 18: The United Kingdom’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport confirmed just before 6 p.m. EDT that the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II has closed.

Update 1:02 p.m. EDT Sept. 18: Joe Biden, speaking after seeing the queen’s coffin and signing the book of condolence, called meeting the monarch “an honor” and said she reminded him of his own mother, The Guardian reported.

“To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you, and you were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were. The world is better for her,” Biden said.

According to The Associated Press, Biden made the sign of the cross and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the queen’s casket. The Bidens were joined by U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.

He is one of hundreds of world leaders in town to pay their respects to the queen, who died Sept. 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Origian report: People intent on joining the line to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in London’s Westminster Hall were warned by government officials on Sunday to “avoid disappointment” by staying home.

The United Kingdom’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport told mourners Sunday morning that a decision is being made about when to close the line, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, the department confirmed that the wait time was hovering at around 11.5 hours, according to The Guardian.

Public viewing of the queen lying in state will officially close at 6:30 a.m. BST Monday, four and a half hours before the late monarch’s state funeral is slated to begin at Westminster Abbey, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, Big Ben, the famous bell in the Elizabeth Tower, will be struck once to mark the start of the minute’s silence at 8 p.m. BST Sunday. It will then strike a second time to mark the observance’s end, U.K. Parliament confirmed in a statement obtained by the BBC.

Big Ben will also chime on Monday at one-minute intervals as the queen’s state funeral procession departs from Westminster Abbey, the outlet reported.

The Associated Press offered the following fast facts surrounding the state funeral and 10 days of public mourning: