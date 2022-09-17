Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Kelly Clarkson the latest to receive star on Hollywood Walk of FameMargaret MinnicksLos Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
KTLA.com
Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary
Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
NBC Los Angeles
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Eagle Rock’s Little Beast Changes Owners After Nine Years
Monique King and Paul Rosenbluh now own the family restaurant
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Roddy Ricch Says Los Angeles Has to Do Better Following the Murder of PnB Rock
Roddy Ricch is making a plea to the city of Los Angeles to stop the violence in the wake of the murder of PnB Rock last week. On Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 20), a week after PnB Rock was shot and killed while eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles, Roddy Ricch issued a statement saying L.A. needs shape up.
L.A.’s Lucas Museum Pushes Back Opening to 2025
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has delayed its opening again as construction continues. After previously pushing its planned launch from 2022 to 2023, the Los Angeles-based museum that is founded by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson announced Tuesday that its targeted opening has now been delayed by another two years. The museum, currently slated to open in 2025 at Exposition Park, will feature a five-story, 300,000-square-foot building on an 11-acre campus that includes a surrounding park and gardens.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire...
KTLA.com
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
Mas Chingon Tacos to Debut in South Gate
This new restaurant comes from the same owner of Flipping Byrd
palisadesnews.com
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing
Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.
Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure © KTLA via YouTube. The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
