ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary

Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena

Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
PASADENA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Coffee Bar#Converge#St Vincent Court#St Vincent Place#The St Vincent Parish#Los Angeles College#Loyola College#Loyola University#Burlington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Army
The Hollywood Reporter

L.A.’s Lucas Museum Pushes Back Opening to 2025

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has delayed its opening again as construction continues. After previously pushing its planned launch from 2022 to 2023, the Los Angeles-based museum that is founded by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson announced Tuesday that its targeted opening has now been delayed by another two years. The museum, currently slated to open in 2025 at Exposition Park, will feature a five-story, 300,000-square-foot building on an 11-acre campus that includes a surrounding park and gardens.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture

Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing

Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy