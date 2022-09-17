The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has delayed its opening again as construction continues. After previously pushing its planned launch from 2022 to 2023, the Los Angeles-based museum that is founded by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson announced Tuesday that its targeted opening has now been delayed by another two years. The museum, currently slated to open in 2025 at Exposition Park, will feature a five-story, 300,000-square-foot building on an 11-acre campus that includes a surrounding park and gardens.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO