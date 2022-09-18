ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

fausports.com

Men’s Soccer Falls to North Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University men's soccer dropped a 1-0 contest to North Florida in non-conference action on Tuesday night. A 74th minute header by UNF's Joaquin Acuna from just outside the six-yard box proved to be the difference on the night. The Ospreys managed just three shots on goal compared to one for the Owls. Neil Strauber made two saves in goal for FAU.
BOCA RATON, FL
FanSided

Miami football plummets barely staying in top 25

The Miami football team plummeted from 13th to 25th in both week four polls following a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night. Texas A&M passed Miami in the polls with the win over Miami. The Aggies are now 23rd in the Associated Press top 25 and 20th in the USA Today coaches poll.
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

High school football player follows the path of Dwayne Johnson

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Football careers can sometimes be cut short due to unexpected situations, but one future Miami Hurricane did not have to look too hard for prospects. Weighing in at 315 pounds, Immaculata-La Salle High School football player Frankie Tinilau has a bright future ahead of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England

In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
LAKELAND, FL
cbs12.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River

After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

