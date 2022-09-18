Read full article on original website
Related
fausports.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to North Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University men's soccer dropped a 1-0 contest to North Florida in non-conference action on Tuesday night. A 74th minute header by UNF's Joaquin Acuna from just outside the six-yard box proved to be the difference on the night. The Ospreys managed just three shots on goal compared to one for the Owls. Neil Strauber made two saves in goal for FAU.
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna remains atop while Plantation American Heritage moves up in loss
We witnessed one of the best matchups of the season last week when Chaminade-Madonna edged out Plantation American Heritage 42-34 in an offensive masterpiece. Despite the loss, the Patriots actually will be movers in these rankings. But where will everyone else fall into place. Here’s the complete ...
Miami football plummets barely staying in top 25
The Miami football team plummeted from 13th to 25th in both week four polls following a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night. Texas A&M passed Miami in the polls with the win over Miami. The Aggies are now 23rd in the Associated Press top 25 and 20th in the USA Today coaches poll.
WSVN-TV
High school football player follows the path of Dwayne Johnson
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Football careers can sometimes be cut short due to unexpected situations, but one future Miami Hurricane did not have to look too hard for prospects. Weighing in at 315 pounds, Immaculata-La Salle High School football player Frankie Tinilau has a bright future ahead of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
28 Florida Veterans graduate from the Jamaican American-owned North-South Institute
The Jamaican American-owned North-South Institute (NSI) will present its 2022 graduating class of veterans from the Veteran Small Farm & Business Incubator Program, in a special ceremony on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Rd 84, Davie, FL 33317. The veteran Small...
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
fsrmagazine.com
Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Plots Second Florida Location
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, a beloved, New England-based restaurant renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced its second Florida location is coming soon. With a combined hospitality industry experience of more than 30 years, husband-and-wife team Jordan and...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
Click10.com
Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England
In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
Major supermarket chain opens new store in Florida
If you've been looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major supermarket chain recently opened a brand new store in central Florida.
2 found dead in DeLand domestic shooting, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — Two adults have died after a domestic shooting Sunday, Volusia County Sheriff’s said. Police said they responded to a shooting call in DeLand just before 8 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victims were dead. VCSO said the shooter surrendered and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor was recent Guest on The Crossman Conversation
ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 9 Eyewitness News, was a recent guest on The Crossman Conversation. Hear the podcast at TheShepherdRadio.com. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in their communities and to share...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
Click10.com
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
Comments / 0