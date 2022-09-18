ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at La Frutosa Mexican Snacks

A new Mexican snack shop has opened at 2610 S. Seneca. La Frutosa Mexican Snacks specializes in many sweet and savory snacks that can all be eaten on the go. Our YouTube page has a video visual of La Frutosa you can watch here. During my visit, I asked for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby woman shares special connection with royal family

WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: 8 hours...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Two restaurants celebrating 10-year anniversaries with big events

Two restaurants are celebrating their 10-year anniversaries over the next few weeks. Making it one year in the business is an accomplishment of its own. Getting to 5 is a milestone, and then making it to 10 is rare when you look at the number of restaurants that close before that mark.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hutch Post

Hutch Fall Fest coming up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Kingman Historic Theatre to hold fundraiser for victims of apartment fire

KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kingman Historic Theatre will hold two fundraising events with money raised going to help those who lost their homes in an apartment fire. They will hold a raffle on September 24th during The Other Guys Band concert and will continue through a movie on September 25th. The drawings for prizes will be live on their Facebook page after Sunday's movie.
KINGMAN, KS
KAKE TV

No injuries in central Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
WICHITA, KS

