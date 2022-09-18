Read full article on original website
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
Drowning in Legos? A new shop opening in Wichita in two weeks will buy them back from you
It won’t be an official Lego store, but it will be a Lego-authorized reseller. Here’s how Let’s Go Build will work:
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
Big changes coming to Wichita's Century II, Westlink Branch Library
Three significant projects are planned next year for the facility, including rehabilitation of the blue dome roof, costing $5 million. Bids for the work will go out this fall.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at La Frutosa Mexican Snacks
A new Mexican snack shop has opened at 2610 S. Seneca. La Frutosa Mexican Snacks specializes in many sweet and savory snacks that can all be eaten on the go. Our YouTube page has a video visual of La Frutosa you can watch here. During my visit, I asked for...
KWCH.com
Derby woman shares special connection with royal family
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: 8 hours...
Two skeptics and one believer to start a new Old Town olive oil and vinegar business
Cindy Fortune and Diana Meyer were skeptical when their friend Kim Miller wanted to take them in an olive oil and vinegar store in Ohio, but they loved it so much, they’re now starting their own.
Thousands take over Douglas for Open Streets ICT
A 4.1-mile stretch of Douglas was closed to vehicles Sunday to give hundreds of people room to walk, bike, or even skate down the bustling thoroughfare.
What to know before going to the McConnell air show
McConnell has some suggestions to help you enjoy its first air show and open house in four years.
KAKE TV
Ark City parents say a school crosswalk long-neglected by the city nearly cost an 11-year-old his life
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just rushed right there to make sure that they were safe," said Ark City resident Jill Wineinger. Wineinger got a call Monday that's every parent's worst nightmare – a car hit her 11-year-old son on his way to school. "Total freak out, and...
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
wichitabyeb.com
Two restaurants celebrating 10-year anniversaries with big events
Two restaurants are celebrating their 10-year anniversaries over the next few weeks. Making it one year in the business is an accomplishment of its own. Getting to 5 is a milestone, and then making it to 10 is rare when you look at the number of restaurants that close before that mark.
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace donates first bed in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Sedgwick County chapter donated its first bed to a person in need. The non-profit started 10 years ago in Idaho and came to Wichita this past spring. Sleep in Heavenly Peace held its first community build day on Sunday, Sept. 11, where 24 beds were made. On […]
KAKE TV
Kingman Historic Theatre to hold fundraiser for victims of apartment fire
KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kingman Historic Theatre will hold two fundraising events with money raised going to help those who lost their homes in an apartment fire. They will hold a raffle on September 24th during The Other Guys Band concert and will continue through a movie on September 25th. The drawings for prizes will be live on their Facebook page after Sunday's movie.
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
adastraradio.com
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department building temporary station to help response times around Amidon bridge construction
The Amidon bridge is a vital artery for traffic for north and west Wichita. Darrin Smith lives right at the bridge's south end and says he uses it constantly. "Sometimes two, three times a day just to go over to the grocery stores, or to grab a coffee or just something to eat really quick, or even the gym,” he told KAKE Monday.
tiremeetsroad.com
For $650, is this 747 engine cowling for sale in Kansas your chance to make your own aerospace-themed bar?
Local pickup preferred, for obvious reasons. Logging onto Zuckbook and a friend shared an uncommon listing on Marketplace near where he lives, an entire 747 engine cowling for sale in Clearwater, Kansas for just $650. You can find the listing by clicking here. Here are screenshots of the ad and...
KAKE TV
No injuries in central Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
