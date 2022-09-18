ATLANTA — Food, rent, utilities and other essentials are all on average, and it's largely due to inflation. The consumer price index tracked inflation at 8% percent overall compared to year ago. Shoppers are particularly feeling the pinch at the store, where food is up 11-percent compared to last year according to government data. Gas is up over 25%, and electricity is up almost 16% year-over-year.

