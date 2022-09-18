Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMAZ
Atlanta police believe woman who went missing in July was murdered, but family remains hopeful
ATLANTA — It's been weeks since a metro Atlanta woman vanished and now police believe she was murdered. However, Allahnia Lenior's family are hopeful she is still alive. Atlanta Police provided an update on the case on Sept. 20, saying they have one suspect, Diante Reynolds, in custody. They are searching for 29-year-old Steve Oboite.
WMAZ
Woman wanted in connection to murder in South Carolina believed to be in metro Atlanta: sheriff
ATLANTA — A South Carolina sheriff is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection to a murder. The woman, pictured below, is believed to be somewhere in metro Atlanta, according to the sheriff's office. The Union County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina,...
WMAZ
Man found in 'pool of blood' after Roswell park attack off ventilator, speaking: Family
ROSWELL, Ga. — A new father who was attacked last week at a park in Roswell and left in a pool of his own blood is recovering, his dad told 11Alive's Hope Ford. According to Dean Donald, his 40-year-old son Matthew Donald - himself the new father of a 7-month-old child - is now off a ventilator and speaking.
WMAZ
Social media posts led to him getting caught for murder. Now he's getting life without parole.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the "Drug Rich" gang will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, in a murder case described by prosecutors as a kind of set-up during a gun deal. William Moore-Earvin, 26, was handed the sentence after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMAZ
TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes in Monroe County
ATLANTA — The nationwide TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais will not go away. The TikTok craze started in 2021 by the so-called Kia Boyz, who showed people how easy it is to use a USB cable in the steering columns to start, and steal Kias and Hyundais.
WMAZ
Fugitive found asleep in truck with 'enough fentanyl to kill entire populations', Florida police say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was found asleep in his truck in Palm Coast had 169,000 grams of fentanyl on him, "enough to kill the entire population of Flagler and Putnam counties," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. James Wilson Duke of Kennesaw,...
WMAZ
Two missing PAWS Atlanta dogs now safely found, $1,000 reward for third one still missing
ATLANTA — The second of three stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs who were taken after a break-in at the shelter on Friday night has been found, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter. Violet, a five-month-old pit bull mix, was spotted Sunday morning tied to a telephone pole wearing her leash...
WMAZ
Former Atlanta school bus driver connects with kids through new passion
ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Public Schools bus driver often misses picking up kids every morning, but a new love has helped her stay connected. It’s easy to take our routines for granted until they change, and we must change too. It was a sudden change in Susan McCaskill’s days that brought on a difficult time.
RELATED PEOPLE
WMAZ
Sandy Springs house reportedly purchased by Mariah Carey last year on the market for $6.5M
ATLANTA — A home reportedly purchased by Mariah Carey last year in Sandy Springs now appears to be back on the market. 11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported on the sale, which closed in November 2021, back in May. The home on Davis Drive reportedly sold for...
WMAZ
Here's what expecting mothers should know about Atlanta Medical Center's closure
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center patients are worried about what will come next as AMC announced its closure. While this will have a huge impact as it's one of the city's two Level 1 trauma centers. This is also a worry for expecting mothers. 11Alive reached...
WMAZ
Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs
ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
WMAZ
Atlanta boy's cancer battle inspires major funding win for pediatric cancer research
ATLANTA — A local boy’s cancer battle inspired a small non-profit to go after an unusual source to fund pediatric cancer research, and that effort is paying off - with the United States Department of Defense now allocating $56 million to the effort. It all started in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Yes, it's illegal in Georgia to take a picture of your completed ballot while inside a polling location
ATLANTA — With the countdown to election day just seven weeks away, one Cherokee County voter reached out to the 11Alive Verify team asking whether you can take a picture of your ballot at your polling location after voting?. The viewer said the question was asked at a September...
WMAZ
Financial experts say these are the best ways to counteract inflation
ATLANTA — Food, rent, utilities and other essentials are all on average, and it's largely due to inflation. The consumer price index tracked inflation at 8% percent overall compared to year ago. Shoppers are particularly feeling the pinch at the store, where food is up 11-percent compared to last year according to government data. Gas is up over 25%, and electricity is up almost 16% year-over-year.
Comments / 0