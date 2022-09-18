ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WMAZ

Former Atlanta school bus driver connects with kids through new passion

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Public Schools bus driver often misses picking up kids every morning, but a new love has helped her stay connected. It’s easy to take our routines for granted until they change, and we must change too. It was a sudden change in Susan McCaskill’s days that brought on a difficult time.
WMAZ

Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs

ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
WMAZ

Financial experts say these are the best ways to counteract inflation

ATLANTA — Food, rent, utilities and other essentials are all on average, and it's largely due to inflation. The consumer price index tracked inflation at 8% percent overall compared to year ago. Shoppers are particularly feeling the pinch at the store, where food is up 11-percent compared to last year according to government data. Gas is up over 25%, and electricity is up almost 16% year-over-year.
