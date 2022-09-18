New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City

The next big movie is being filmed right here in Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was in Center City overnight as crews were filming for the movie "Audrey's Children."

Natalie Dormer, one of the stars of the "Hunger Games" movies, is the lead actress in the film.

The movie is inspired by the true story of revolutionary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans.

She co-founded the original Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974.

The film also stars New Jersey native Jimmi Simpson, known for his role in the series "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia."