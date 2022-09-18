ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City

The next big movie is being filmed right here in Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was in Center City overnight as crews were filming for the movie "Audrey's Children."

Natalie Dormer, one of the stars of the "Hunger Games" movies, is the lead actress in the film.

The movie is inspired by the true story of revolutionary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans.

She co-founded the original Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974.

The film also stars New Jersey native Jimmi Simpson, known for his role in the series "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia."

South Philly native big winner on Pyramid

With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That's where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn't actually gold, and it wasn't a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022" on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
Movie Filming In Philadelphia

A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
Michelle Obama Live in Philly! [Get Exclusive Tickets Here]

Michelle Obama is bringing The Light We Carry Tour to The Met Philadelphia on Friday, November 18, 2022, and wants to make sure her fans have access to tickets. Click Here for Verified Fan Registration. After you've registered, you'll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next. Registration closes on Monday, September 26 @ […]
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you're looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
14 Fall Festivals & Events Happening this October

October will be here before we know it and there are already a bunch of events planned all over the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!. 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest. 700 Block of South Street. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia's Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
Judith Jamison, Renowned Ballet Dancer and Choreographer

Judith Jamison is known for her work as a ballet dancer, artistic director, and choreographer. She served as the Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Jamison was born and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was her father who taught her to play the piano and the violin.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie's in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
New York Times 2022 best restaurant list includes Gabriella's Vietnam in South Philly and West Chester's Andiario

A South Philly restaurant that serves authentic Vietnamese food and a farm-to-table spot in West Chester were included among the New York Times' top 50 restaurants of 2022. In its new restaurant list published on Monday, the Times highlights chef Thanh Nguyen's "thrilling" plating techniques at Gabriella's Vietnam and chef Tony Andiario's dedication to local ingredients at his namesake restaurant Andiario.
