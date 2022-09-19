ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf-skateboard prodigy Kalani David reported dead at 24

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vx1YL_0i0PhFDP00

Hawaii surfing and skateboard prodigy Kalani David has been reported dead at the age of 24.

The surfing news site The Inertia reported that Mr David was surfing off the Costa Rican coast when he suffered a seizure.

The site stated that Mr David had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which means that he could have a very fast heartbeat, something referred to as tachycardia.

The syndrome affects between one and three out of every 1,000 people globally, Newsweek noted.

The affliction isn’t dangerous for most people, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

“The biggest risk is for sudden death from a heart attack, which tachycardia can cause. However, this is extremely rare, occurring in less than one-half of one per cent of cases,” John Hopkins states.

Surfer Kelly Slater wrote in an Instagram story that “Kalani was one of the most talented ... surfer/skater on Earth, constantly pushing the limits every time he was on his feet ... Condolences to the huge community of friends Kalani had coast to coast and across the globe”.

Photographer Patrick Eichstaedt wrote in a post on the social media platform: “I met you when you were 6 lil brother and knew you were a special human being with some of the most raw talent I had ever seen…I’m so grateful our journey’s crossed… My heart goes out to all the family and the world of friends you had… Seeing you earlier this year was truly special and I will cherish all our memories… my son still wears your hat and we will keep it forever bud! Fly high and stay stoked my man.”

“Oh man. Love you Kalani. Only God knows His timing. Life isn’t easy. Always battling. Always Learning. Heartbreaking News. Kalani passed away in Costa Rica today, he had a massive seizure while surfing,” photographer Peter King wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “He had re-connected with family there and was having such a great time. I’ll always remember ... how much hope you had for [your] future. God Bless the family and extended family that were always there for you.”

The Inertia reported that Mr David previously experienced a seizure in 2016 when he was skating in Oceanside, California. Early the following year, he had surgery to remove additional muscle that had developed around his heart, leading to the seizures.

Comments / 397

Dawn MacDonald
3d ago

wake up people wake up there are hundreds of thousands of people dying suddenly dropping over dad people of all ages healthy people wake up people wake up don't you see what they're doing to us

Reply(82)
192
Chevelle SS 396
4d ago

I’m no doctor but would a defibrillating pacemaker help slow his heart down. I am also an athlete and have bradycardia which is a slow heartbeat. My pacemaker gives my heart a little kick to keep it above 60 bpm. Sorry to hear about his death too young.

Reply(23)
75
Sha Mar
3d ago

Bless Kalani, he blessed the world with his great talents. It's incredibly sad for someone with such accomplishments and a bright future to be taken so young. 😢🙏

Reply
20
The Independent

The Independent

