Read full article on original website
Related
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Bringing In The Big Bucks! The Royal Family Estimated To Be Worth A Whopping $23 Billion
The Royal Family is worth roughly $23 billion dollars — and the money continues to roll in. A new report estimated the value of their assets from their many sprawling properties to the Firm's claim on priceless art and mineral rights. Article continues below advertisement. The most valuable institutions...
U.K.・
Comments / 0