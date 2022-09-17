ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night

DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Clinton Community College to hold groundbreaking for DeWitt center

With a goal to support career and technical education training throughout the region, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is celebrating the start of construction for the Clinton Community College Career Advancement Center in DeWitt on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and...
DEWITT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Beloved Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Back Up For Sale

The current owner of White Star Ale House expects the restaurant to undergo a smooth transition as he puts it up for sale just two years after purchasing it. I still absolutely believe White Star is a fantastic restaurant, for the right person, and will do extremely well. White Star has played a key role providing dining and beverage services before and after events in the Powerhouse, Paramount, Theatre Cedar Rapids and other downtown events, as well as hosting social and business gatherings — from wedding rehearsal dinners and strategic planning sessions to anniversary parties and receptions.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Lane closures in Dubuque for Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Name released in Dubuque fatal crash

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a wet and stormy Saturday night across Eastern Iowa, and more storms are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. Most of the area is waking up to clouds with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the 80s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

