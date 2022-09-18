Read full article on original website
Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals his response to early season criticism
Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals how he has reacted to criticism of his ability early in the season.
Jack Grealish remains fully committed to Man City
Jack Grealish is happy at Manchester City and has no intentions of leaving the club despite reports suggesting he is seeking a move away, 90min understands.
Eden Hazard admits Real Madrid situation is 'delicate' over playing time concerns
Eden Hazard has dubbed his situation at Real Madrid "delicate" with the Belgian not playing much.
Lisandro Martinez reveals Man Utd's response to nightmare start to season
Lisandro Martinez discussed how Man Utd have recovered after a poor start to the season.
Matt Doherty 'understands' why Antonio Conte is leaving him out
Matt Doherty speaks about his lack of chances at Tottenham under Antonio Conte this season.
Ivan Toney reveals admiration of Harry Kane and Didier Drogba
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has admitted his admiration for fellow forwards Harry Kane and Didier Drogba.
William Saliba 'feels at home' at Arsenal after fine start to season
Williams Saliba says he is loving life at Arsenal after his fine start to the season.
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Television show accused of intimidating Vinicius Jr over anti-racism response
A television show who told Vinicius Jr to 'stop monkeying around' have also now been accused of attempting to intimidate the Real Madrid star into not posting an anti-racism video on social media.
Graham Potter must not let Chelsea egos dirty a clean slate
Graham Potter has inherited a squad of players with little to no confidence in poor form, but that could end up being for the best as he looks to build a team from a group of very talented individuals.
Vinicius Junior: Brazil manager urges Real Madrid winger to 'continue to dance & shine'
Brazil manager Tite urges Vinicius Junior to continue to express himself on the pitch in the face of racist abuse.
Tottenham increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich's pursuit of Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are becoming increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich's interest in star striker Harry Kane, 90min understands.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
Here are out 10 best midfielders of the season so far...
PSG boss defends Neymar over anger at being substituted
Neymar made his anger at being substituted for PSG against Lyon very clear, but his manager has come out and backed the Brazilian.
Virgil van Dijk insists mid-season World Cup isn't to blame for poor form
The upcoming World Cup isn't the reason for Virgil van Dijk's poor performances, the Dutchman has insisted.
Benjamin Pavard reveals he considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer
Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, he has revealed.
Antonio Rudiger admits to 'sadness' at Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has commented on his 'sadness' at seeing Thomas Tuchel dismissed by the Stamford Bridge club.
Transfer rumours: Boehly angry at Chelsea's Tchouameni miss; Busquets to leave Barcelona
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Aurelien Tchouameni, Rafael Leao, Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans and more.
Frenkie de Jong insists he never wanted to leave Barcelona during the summer
Frenkie de Jong has spoken about the summer transfer saga that saw Barcelona try to sell him to Manchester United or Chelsea.
