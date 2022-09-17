MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — All the money has been raised for a new library to be built in Mount Sterling, and a date to start construction should come soon. The Mount Sterling Public Library was formed in 1915, and it moved to a converted hardware store at 143 W. Main in Mount Sterling in 1967. Now the Brown County Public Library serves all the county’s citizens and will soon have a new $5.4 million home. It will be built one block south of Main Street at 106 SW Cross, site of the former 666 Hotel.

MOUNT STERLING, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO