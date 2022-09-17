Read full article on original website
DAILY MUDDY: Kidzpacks
Jessica Dedert talks about the volunteer group that puts together thousands of meals a week for kids in the Quincy Public School system. And QU President Brian McGee tells us why he believes the school’s enrollment took a big jump this year. Liquor Booth, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia, Harvey’s,...
Lunch with the mayor on Wednesday to benefit Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition
QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup will be hosting a “Lunch with the Mayor” event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in City Council chambers. In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, a walking taco bar fundraiser will be served to benefit the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Free-will donations will be accepted. All donations will benefit the coalition.
Residents clash over "homeless' encampment
FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
Letter to the editor: Recycling should be a responsibility of everyone, and everyone should pay for it
A row of recycling tubs on a Quincy street wait to be emptied by a city crew. | File photo by David Adam. Concerning the story on recycling on Muddy River News, the number of people interested in the topic who attended the meeting doesn’t count those of us who watched it on TV at home. I couldn’t make it to the council chambers, but fortunately I could watch it “live” on (Xfinity Cable) Channel 15, so I got to see most of it.
Construction date for $5.4 million library in Mount Sterling should be set soon
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — All the money has been raised for a new library to be built in Mount Sterling, and a date to start construction should come soon. The Mount Sterling Public Library was formed in 1915, and it moved to a converted hardware store at 143 W. Main in Mount Sterling in 1967. Now the Brown County Public Library serves all the county’s citizens and will soon have a new $5.4 million home. It will be built one block south of Main Street at 106 SW Cross, site of the former 666 Hotel.
Historical Society’s Woodland Cemetery tours begin Oct. 1
QUINCY — The Historical Society’s ghost tours are scheduled on Saturdays in October plus Halloween night in Woodland Cemetery, 1020 S. Fifth. The tours will have experienced guides to lead participants on three separate and entertaining walking tours through the cemetery. Guided tours this year will focus on Lincoln lawyers, mausoleums, vaults, crypts and Return to Roaring 20s.
Well-traveled manager wants to improve reliability of air service at Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY — Chuck Miller grew up in Ohio, spent 29 years in Alaska and has held positions all over the world. He’s spent the last six months as an airfield manager for a U.S. Army installation while living with his wife, his daughter and four granddaughters in Copperas Cove, Texas. He will start a new job Monday as the manager of Quincy Regional Airport.
Quincy University homecoming activities begin Thursday with parade
QUINCY — Quincy University will host its annual homecoming weekend Sept. 22-25, with numerous events planned for alumni, students and the community. Festivities kick off on Thursday, Sept. 22, with the homecoming parade, pep rally and the annual balloon glow event. Weekend events include favorites like the Chuck French...
Hannibal looking at allowing businesses to lease parking spots
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a downtown business owner asked to lease two parking places in a lot near her business, the Hannibal City Council directed City Manager Lisa Peck to survey downtown business owners to get their opinions on the idea. At Tuesday night’s meeting, City Attorney James Lemon...
MUDDY RIVER NEWS THIS WEEK: Brian McGee, Quincy University
David Adam talks to the president of Quincy University about this year’s big freshman class and updates us on other issues at the college. MRN This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
City-wide cleanup event open Sept. 26-30 in Quincy Town Center parking lot
QUINCY — The City of Quincy’s annual city-wide cleanup event, in conjunction with Republic Services, will be held Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland) at 3203 Broadway. The cleanup site will be staffed and...
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
Koetters ready to start family, won’t run for second term on Quincy Park Board
QUINCY — Nathan Koetters says he won’t run for re-election to the Quincy Park Board during the April 2023 election. Koetters, who is turning 40 this week, will serve just one term after he was elected to fill one of three open seats in April 2019. He thought one term was plenty, and he’s ready to start a family after marrying Ashley Strieker in June.
QPD Blotter for Sept. 19, 2022
Dylan Macak (18) 205 S. 24th ST. Quincy, IL for possession of liquor by a minor. NTA. 182. Gerald L Davis, 68, 912 Northridge Ct, reports the theft of US currency from his residence on 09/14/2022. 168. Russell Icenogle (29) 719 W Jefferson Macomb, IL for failure to reduce speed...
GIS class at Western Illinois University enhances assessment of community needs in Quincy
QUINCY — It was a piece of the collective puzzle that tied an Adams County needs study together with a technological bow. Students in a Western Illinois University Geographic Information System class recently used the technology they learned in the classroom to give the final report some user-friendly features.
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Sept. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Richard L. Palmer and Therese A. Palmer of Pittsfield sold a...
Largest exhibit of area artists open at Hannibal Art Club from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Original works by artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are the highlight of the Hannibal Art Club’s 58th annual area artist exhibit and competition, ORiGINALE. The exhibit opens to the public on Friday, Sept. 23, with an exhibit opening and awards presentation at 7 p.m.
Bath & Body Works moving, Sidell’s Bakery plans to close and Pappo’s may reopen; property manager at Town Center optimistic about future
QUINCY — A store that has been in the Quincy Town Center for nearly 25 years has closed. A restaurant that has been there since 2017 won’t be back in 2023. Another restaurant that recently closed in the Town Center may reopen — or relocate. However, Mike...
Arrests made after stolen cars in Hannibal, Marion County are recovered
HANNIBAL, Mo. — All seven vehicles that the Hannibal Police Department reported stolen since Friday night have been recovered. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department received information at 1:55 p.m. Monday that one of the stolen vehicles from Hannibal had been abandoned at the Meadows Camp Ground in Ralls County. A witness saw the occupants of the stolen vehicle leave in a blue Chevrolet Traverse.
Union Street in Hannibal to close Monday for stormwater project
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Union Street will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, Sept. 26. Barriers will be located at O’Fallon Street and West Terrace Street to designate the closed section of Union Street Local residents can access their driveways from West Terrace Street. The Union Street Stormwater...
