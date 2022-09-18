Read full article on original website
Related
catamountsports.com
Gonzales, Reid Honorable Mentions for FCS Freshman Awards
Cullowhee, N.C. – Coming off their first collegiate starts and career performances in Saturday's 77-21 home-opening victory over Presbyterian, Western Carolina quarterback Cole Gonzales and running Desmond Reid were both selected as honorable mentions for the FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman Player of the Week honor from Stats Perform.
National football post
College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida
Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
Clemson receiver leaves team
The depth to Clemson's receiving corps has taken an early hit. Sources tell The Clemson Insider that sophomore wideout Dacari Collins has left the team. Collins caught 16 passes in nine games as a true (...)
College Football World Reacts To Female Athlete Controversy
South Carolina honored its female athletes during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Georgia. Unfortunately, it didn't appear to be planned very well. Most of the female athletes had to be rushed off the field, leading to some upset football fans. It wasn't on the female athletes, though. "All...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brantleybanner.com
Committed to Carolina
Many student athletes struggle to get scouted in order to continue to play their sport at the collegiate level. However, this was not a problem for senior Sofia Krstolic, as she started to take swimming seriously at the age of 8 years old. Krstolic’s drive for swimming not only led her to become a crucial member of her team, but also created an abundance of opportunities for her future. Her hard work landed her an offer from the University of South Carolina, and on Aug. 30, Krstolic made a verbal commitment to pursue swimming at the University.
iheart.com
Record Numbers for State Fair,Panthers Fall Short,Haywood Driver Faces DWI
(Fletcher, NC) -- Another North Carolina Mountain State Fair is in the books. Organizers told WLOS-TV this year's numbers could set attendance records for the annual ten-day event. The previous record was just over 190-thousand in 2013. Revenue for rides has already set a bar for an all-time high. Driver...
WXII 12
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers responded to the store on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of...
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
WYFF4.com
Bohemian Bull to 3 new locations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will soon take over the former Bacon Bros. location on Pelham Road in Greenville. Bohemian Bull is expected to open at 3260 Pelham Road later this year. (Video above aired when Bacon Bros. announced it was closing) It's a restaurant as well as...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina
There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
The Post and Courier
Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer.
GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
Man beaten, robbed in central Asheville
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed Sunday morning in central Asheville.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
Comments / 0