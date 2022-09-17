Read full article on original website
College Football World Expects This Former BSU Coach To Be Fired DRAFT
Two high-profile college football coaches have been fired, and we haven't begun week four of the season. Herb Edwards joined Scott Frost on the coaches looking for a work list. Could we see one prominent former Boise State coach join them on the highly compensated unemployment list?. Could former Boise...
This Amazing Dip Should Be Boise State’s Official Tailgate Dip
If there are two things that are essential to every gameday tailgate, it’s food and beer. This past weekend, Boise State kicked off their home opener in epic fashion, spanking UT Martin 30-7. But the true victory of the day wasn’t happening inside of Albertsons Stadium. Instead, the real story was in the parking lot where hundreds if not thousands gathered to celebrate the first home game of the Bronco season. The highlight of the Bronco tailgate? This epic gameday dip was prepped and brought by none other than a co-worker of mine whose dip was literally the talk of the tailgate and quite frankly, should have been the talk of the entire weekend.
Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game
BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
UTEP vs Boise State: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction
All-Time Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 6-0. The Broncos beat UTEP 54-13 in 2021. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. After a 2021 season that was UTEP’s best in years, it’s been a tough start to the 2022 campaign. The Miners are 1-2 to...
Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho
Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show
It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
Hayman House: a highlight of Idaho history
Erma Andre Madry Hayman was born in Nampa in 1907. She was the twelfth kid in a line of thirteen children born to Charles and Amanda Andre.
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
Here’s why more Idahoans are dumpster diving … and what the City of Boise is doing about it.
Anyone in a hurry to stereotype a man or woman searching for their next meal in a dumpster should know that a growing number of them are employed. In fact, more than a few have multiple jobs just to keep the lights on. “I think that’s just such an important...
Complaint filed over West Ada promotion of Idaho candidate's political fundraiser
BOISE — A formal complaint was filed Monday against state Rep. Codi Galloway and the West Ada School District over the district sending out more than 700 digital flyers promoting a planned fundraiser for Galloway’s Senate campaign at a public school that subsequently was canceled amid legal questions.
How A High School Student Won A School Board Seat By Standing Up To Extremists
Shiva Rajbhandari, 18, beat out an opponent endorsed by a local far-right group that had harassed officials and supported banning books.
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Reentry Center
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday night. Crickett Rachel Ray, 29, was last seen at the center at about 8:30 p.m., according to IDOC. Ray's criminal record in Idaho includes convictions...
Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
Crews contain 10-acre grass fire in Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Boise Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the Boise Foothills Tuesday evening, dispatch confirmed to KTVB. The fire is estimated at 10 acres, located above Warm Springs Road near Council Springs, according to the Boise...
Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored
The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
Authorities Quick To Identify Victim and Suspect in Montana Murder Case
Authorities have released the names of the victim and suspect in a Montana homicide investigation. On Monday, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body in a camper along East River Road south of Livingston in the Paradise Valley. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody later on Monday.
Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston
Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
