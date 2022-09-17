Read full article on original website
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
whvoradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
rewind943.com
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!
Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
whopam.com
HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition
A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash
A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Man Found With Gun During School Football Game
A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
whvoradio.com
Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal
A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
whvoradio.com
Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County
Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
WBKO
BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera. They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
wnky.com
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
whvoradio.com
Trigg’s ‘Food & Music Festival’ Sees 300 To 400 Visitors
By sunset this past Saturday afternoon, more than 400 people had stopped by the West Cadiz Park — all of them taking in wonderful weather and the sounds and smells of the annual Trigg County Food & Music Festival. From 10 AM until 5 PM, visitors were treated to...
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
clarksvillenow.com
Street name unveiling ceremony this week to honor Rev. Jerry Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A street name unveiling ceremony for the late Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the 800 block of Kraft Street in honor of his birthday. A tribute service will be held at St. John Baptist Church on 1833...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged after investigations into relationship with former foster child
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing rape charges following an investigation. Marlon Jackson, 46, was charged with third-degree rape and unlawful transaction with a minor. The arrest comes after a 16-year-old female juvenile was interviewed by the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in July.
