Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee

A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!

Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title

The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition

A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash

A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
Man Found With Gun During School Football Game

A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal

A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County

Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera. They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
