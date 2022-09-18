Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast
According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Battery Production In China - The Truth
Tesla is moving 4680 production processes to Giga Texas to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. Tesla's 4680 Battery Production In China - The Truth. Tesla has prioritized Giga Texas for building 4680 batteries, due to the incentives being offered by the U.S. government. Tesla will still be building some 4680 batteries at Giga Berlin, but the priority is going to be the U.S.
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
electrek.co
Tesla exec hints at cheaper electric cars ahead of robotaxi service
A Tesla executive has hinted at the automaker offering cheaper electric cars ahead of launching its robotaxi service. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that he was “embarrassed” by how expensive the automaker’s electric cars are at the moment. With inflation, the rising cost of battery materials,...
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery
A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
tipranks.com
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Could Put its Battery-Making Plans in Germany on Hold
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be putting its plans of manufacturing battery cells in Germany on hold, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report said that currently, the electric vehicle (EV) major is focused on qualifying for EV and battery manufacturing tax credits in the U.S. The report said...
torquenews.com
Ford Studies Low-Power Bluetooth To Bring Greater Safety
If there is one thing certain about smartphones, it is this: they are being used to handle many chores that we take for granted. For example in vehicle safety, Bluetooth technology may soon be used in Ford vehicles to warn drivers of pedestrians, bicyclists, or scooter-riders. If there’s one thing...
BMW i1 Due In 2027, i2 In 2028 As Entry-Level EVs: Report
BMW recently bid adieu to the i3 after making 250,000 units of the quirky hatchback in eight years. The alphanumeric designation lives on in China for a long-wheelbase 3 Series Sedan EV while Europe and other regions are getting the iX1, but neither is a direct replacement for the oddball city car. It looks as though a true entry-level EV from the Bavarian brand won't go on sale anytime soon, at least according to a well-known company insider.
CARS・
How practical are Tesla’s EVs? Should you buy them?
On average, Tesla cars have 176 mechanical faults per 100, higher than the industry average of 121. Are Tesla’s good cars? Are Teslas dependable? What is the cheapest Tesla?
CARS・
TechCrunch
Tesla ramps up production as rivals launch new EVs
On Monday, the world’s largest EV maker completed a long-delayed project to expand capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai, where it builds Model Y SUVs and Model 3 sedans for customers in Asia and Europe. On Saturday, the automaker announced in a tweet that its Gigafactory in Texas built its ten-thousandth Model Y since opening in April, an important milestone as it hikes up production of the compact electric crossover there.
Next up for US unions: Major contracts for 700,000 workers
The 11th hour deal that prevented a crippling strike at the nation's freight railroads is the biggest win for US unions in years.
Tesla Eyes Doubling 2022 Germany Sales To 80,000 EVs: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly turbocharging its car sales target in Germany this year, as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker aims to surpass other auto behemoths such as Volkswagen VWAGY and Toyota TM in the European country. What Happened: "Our goal is to double sales every year, so we...
Amid rising energy costs, Ohio aggregator dumps its 550,000 electric customers
Citing a foreign invasion in Europe, economic inflation, and hot weather, a northeast Ohio electric aggregator is dumping its 550,000 customers. The aggregator, the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC), said it’s taking reasonable steps to shield its customers from electric prices that have doubled in the past year and could double again this winter. […] The post Amid rising energy costs, Ohio aggregator dumps its 550,000 electric customers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Why Freyr Battery Is Soaring Today
The lithium-ion battery start-up got a ringing endorsement from a Morgan Stanley analyst.
Engadget
Bo's futuristic e-scooter will gain a solar-powered charging stand in late 2023
It uses solar power to trickle-charge a battery through the day. The home security hogging all the awards. British micromobility startup Bo has already realized that its e-scooter of the future needs an equally futuristic charging dock. The company has today announced bo E, a parking spot that combines a small solar panel and battery to help you re-juice your ride for free. Bo E is a dock measuring 1.5 meters (4.9ft) tall by 0.5 meters (1.6ft) wide, and is designed to be anchored to the sunny corner of your home.
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Factbox-The Structure of the Planned Porsche IPO
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen late on Sunday unveiled the pricing for the planned initial public offering of Porsche AG, giving the luxury sportscar division a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($74.97 billion). Here are key facts about the structure of the planned landmark listing:. - Porsche's share capital...
