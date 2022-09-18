According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO