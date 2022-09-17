BOWLING GREEN. Ky. – Following her tournament win at the Tennessee Wesleyan Invitational, Bethel's (Tenn.) Shelsea Vera has been named MSC Women's Golfer of the Week. Alliance Corporation is the proud sponsor of the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Award Program. Alliance Corporation offers construction management, general contracting, and design/build services across Kentucky and Tennessee. Since its founding in 1975, Alliance Corporation has managed over $1 billion of construction projects including K-12 schools, post-secondary education, healthcare, city/state/federal government, industrial, and other commercial projects. The experience and background of Alliance Corporation is unsurpassed in the construction industry. The company is headquartered in Glasgow, Kentucky with additional offices in Prestonsburg and Bowling Green, Ky. You can find Alliance Corporation on the web at www.AllianceCorporation.com or facebook.com/alliance.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO