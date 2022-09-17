Read full article on original website
Volley Cats Fall in Home Match to UTS
MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Wildcats suffered a disappointing home loss to UT Southern Tuesday night in Crisp Arena. The Cats dropped to 9-4 overall and 1-3 in the MSC. The RedHawks who had lost ten of their last 12 games moved to 6-12 and 1-2. The Hawks won 25-16, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-14.
Bethel’s Vera Named MSC Women’s Golfer of the Week
BOWLING GREEN. Ky. – Following her tournament win at the Tennessee Wesleyan Invitational, Bethel's (Tenn.) Shelsea Vera has been named MSC Women's Golfer of the Week. Alliance Corporation is the proud sponsor of the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Award Program. Alliance Corporation offers construction management, general contracting, and design/build services across Kentucky and Tennessee. Since its founding in 1975, Alliance Corporation has managed over $1 billion of construction projects including K-12 schools, post-secondary education, healthcare, city/state/federal government, industrial, and other commercial projects. The experience and background of Alliance Corporation is unsurpassed in the construction industry. The company is headquartered in Glasgow, Kentucky with additional offices in Prestonsburg and Bowling Green, Ky. You can find Alliance Corporation on the web at www.AllianceCorporation.com or facebook.com/alliance.
Attend the Bethel Football Game Saturday and Have a Chance to Win 500 Dollars
MCKENZIE, Tenn. - At halftime Saturday as the Bethel Wildcats host the UPIKE Bears some lucky fan will have the opportunity to go home with 500 dollars in their pocket. Upon entering Wildcat Stadium, fans can sign up to have a chance to kick a field goal from 25 yards out. One fan will be selected to kick at halftime. The ball will be placed on the 15-yard line on a tee with no holder.
Bethel Bass Team has Two Anglers Finish in Top Five in Big Bass Bash
PARIS, Tenn. - The Bethel University Wildcats Bass team competed in the Big Bass Bash out of Paris Landing State Park this past weekend and landed two top five finishes for the school. Bethels' Levi Mullins took a 5.4 pound Largemouth Bass to the scales which was the largest bass...
