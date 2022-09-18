ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
TheConversationAU

Ads are coming to Netflix soon – here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry

Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year. Netflix first announced they would introduce a new, lower-priced, subscription tier to be supported by advertising in April. This was an about-face from a company that had built an advertising free, on-demand television empire. Indeed, it was only in 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings ruled out advertising...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xqc
wegotthiscovered.com

A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts

It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars:’ Season 31 Is Now Streaming Exclusively Online

A new group of celebrities are taking to the dance floor for a new season of Dancing With the Stars. And this year, the long-running reality competition series has a new home too. After 30 seasons and 17 years of airing on ABC, Dancing With the Stars has made the move to its new home on Disney+. Here’s what to know about Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and how to watch the ballroom show online. Buy Disney+ Subscription $7.99 When Does Dancing With the Stars 2022 Premiere? The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Adept#Hasanabi#Piker
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Quantum Leap’ On NBC, A Follow-Up To The Classic Series Where A New Leaper Tries To Fix What Sam Beckett Never Could

There’s a reason why the 1989-93 series Quantum Leap is so beloved; it had a great combination of heartfelt stories, humor, and great chemistry between its stars. It also kept things pretty simple; it was Scott Bakula, Dean Stockwell and a whole bunch of guest stars. A new remake of the series has a new set of characters, but does it have the formula that made the original a cult hit?
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hollywood’s Secret New Weight Loss Drug, Revealed: The Hype and Hazards of Ozempic

Last week’s Emmy awards saw big winners gush with gratitude over their agents, managers, and audiences, but there was one notable benefactor to many stars that went unthanked: the injectable drug semaglutide, whose brand name is Ozempic. The drug is an insulin regulator for the pre-diabetic, made by the Danish pharma juggernaut Novo Nordisk, whose primary side effect is dramatic weight loss. It has saturated the industry in recent months, helping the beautiful and wealthy shed extra pounds in the never-ending Los Angeles pastime of optimizing appearances. Hollywood nutritionist Matt Mahowald tells Variety that the chief benefits of the injections are “moderating and pulling...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Great Adventure In Henderland Free Online

Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Yuriko Fuchizaki Hochu Otsuka. The Futaba Kindergarten kids are so excited for their trip to the Henderland amusement park, but Shin-chan soon learns there are evil forces at play!. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Great Adventure In Henderland on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Crayon Shin-chan: Great Adventure...
SHOPPING
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘Quantum Leap’ on Tonight? Where To Watch NBC’s New ‘Quantum Leap’ Live Online

The new Quantum Leap revival premieres later tonight on NBC! To quote iconic quantum physicist Sam Beckett, “oh boy.”. The original Scott Bakula-led series, which is currently streaming on Peacock, lasted five seasons, airing 97 episodes from 1989 to 1993 on NBC. Beloved by fans, the popularity of the show has endured, and now after almost 30 years the series is about to return with new episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ trailer hooks fans and old and new back into the franchise

Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.
MOVIES
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On The Identity Of The White Rabbit

In recent weeks WWE has managed to get the wrestling world talking by playing the song “White Rabbit” during commercial breaks and during live events. Fans can’t help but pay attention to what’s been happening and this week on Raw the cryptic tease was taken to the next level as a QR code was shown in the background during the show.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy