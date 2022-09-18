Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Yankees Rumors: Free agency plan if Aaron Judge departs is depressing
After the New York Yankees tried their “best and final offer” on Aaron Judge last offseason, the slugger responded to Brian Cashman’s overtures with the Walk Year of All Walk Years, threatening MLB’s all-time home run marks while also chasing the Triple Crown. Needless to say,...
TMZ.com
Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent
Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
NBA・
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac threw out the first pitch on Friday night. Spiranac threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets game on Friday evening. We've seen some bad-looking first pitches over the years, but that wasn't one of them.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The NL East crown is up for grabs as the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves will go head-to-head out on the diamond later this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Nationals-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see. After coming up on...
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB・
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Yardbarker
Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East
The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
3 Atlanta Falcons who let the team down in week two
The Atlanta Falcons showed impressive fight on Sunday at one point trailing to 28-3 before cutting the lead to six late against the Rams. The Falcons had a chance to finally end their comeback demons completing a 28-3 comeback that would have rewritten many opinions on the Atlanta Falcons and the season they are in for.
Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer’s suspension. New York entered the last full month of the season with a $273.9 million payroll, according to updated figures through Aug. 31 complied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $254.4 million. The Mets hope to win their first World Series title since 1986.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/20/22
New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Aaron Judge has been his stoic self as he’s marched toward history, and after hitting numbers 58 and 59 this weekend, he made about as strong an allusion to the records he’s chasing as he’s made all year. “If it happens during a win, that would be great. If I get a chance to do it at home, that would be great, too” Judge admitted in Milwaukee. Judge has gotten close enough to Roger Maris’ American League mark that he’s finally acknowledged his place in history, but even then, he framed it from the standpoint of getting the Yankees a win. As consistently incredible as he’s been on the field, Judge has been just as consistent in his muted off-field messaging this year.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF・
Robert Sarver to Sell Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver has announced he will sell both teams after being marred in both sexual harassment and racism controversy. Ahead of the announcement, Sarver was going to be suspended for a year and fined $10 million. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news via Twitter...
FOX Sports
Nationals take road slide into matchup against the Braves
Washington Nationals (51-95, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (91-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (18-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -349, Nationals +272; over/under is 8 1/2...
