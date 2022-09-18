Read full article on original website
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Last season, they had Darius Garland and Jarrett...
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"
The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’
Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills. Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the...
Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign New Player
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Detroit Pistons are signing Kyler Edwards to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Detroit Pistons Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
In the NBA, it’s generally best to either be contending or rebuilding. If you can’t describe your team with either of those adjectives, you may not have an identity – or a direction. Having said that, circumstances are always unique. Realistically, it’s justifiable to be between those...
Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player
The Dallas Mavericks have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster.
Are The Memphis Grizzlies Real Championship Contenders In The Western Conference?
Tying their franchise record for wins in a single season last year, do the Memphis Grizzlies have what it takes to be real championship contenders and take the next step in the Western Conference?
Brian Windhorst has interesting comment about Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big changes this offseason, but there are more than a few people who are skeptical that they will yield positive results. One NBA insider believes some of those skeptics are employed by the organization. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made some interesting remarks on Monday...
Eagles star Darius Slay reveals that he gave James Harden the ball after his pick at the goal line in a bid to meet him after the game - as he admits he only realized his 'favorite player' was there after spotting him on jumbotron
Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third quarter interception at the goal line so that he could meet the NBA star after his team's 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Slay wheeled away in celebration after his...
LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux
From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
Miami Heat Sign Guard Dru Smith, Bring Roster To 20
The guard played with the Heat during summer league and in Sioux Falls last season
Robert Sarver to Sell Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver has announced he will sell both teams after being marred in both sexual harassment and racism controversy. Ahead of the announcement, Sarver was going to be suspended for a year and fined $10 million. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news via Twitter...
Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley On The Lakers Three-Peat After He Left Organization
Riley gives his opinion on the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant championship years in Los Angeles
NBA Insider Believes "Basketball People" In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team's Current Guards: "All These Guys Who Don't Shoot The Ball Well..."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite defenders around the roster. The front office has clearly...
Examining Chet Holmgren's Injury Alongside Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid
Rookie center Chet Holmgren won't suit up for the Thunder this season, but is still slated to become a franchise cornerstone once he returns.
