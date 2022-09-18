ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Last season, they had Darius Garland and Jarrett...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"

The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Eagles star Darius Slay reveals that he gave James Harden the ball after his pick at the goal line in a bid to meet him after the game - as he admits he only realized his 'favorite player' was there after spotting him on jumbotron

Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third quarter interception at the goal line so that he could meet the NBA star after his team's 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Slay wheeled away in celebration after his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux

From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Game Haus

Robert Sarver to Sell Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver has announced he will sell both teams after being marred in both sexual harassment and racism controversy. Ahead of the announcement, Sarver was going to be suspended for a year and fined $10 million. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news via Twitter...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Believes "Basketball People" In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team's Current Guards: "All These Guys Who Don't Shoot The Ball Well..."

The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite defenders around the roster. The front office has clearly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
