Collinsville, IL

Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting second annual Pickleball Palooza

The Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting its second annual Pickleball Palooza! on Sunday, October 2 from noon until 4 p.m. at the pickleball courts at Plummer Family Park, 7757 Goshen Road in Edwardsville. This year, in addition to inviting children with Type I diabetes or other disabilities, Children with Type II diabetes and adults with either Type I or Type II diabetes are invited to participate.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Hispanic Festival starts this Friday in Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette Ave in St. Louis

Bring your family to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival!! Many activities for the kids are free including piñatas and facepainting! #hispanicfestivalstlouis #hispanicfestivalstl #stlmade #stlouis #stl. Traiga a su familia al Festival Hispano del Gran St. Louis! ¡Actividades gratis para los niños que incluyen piñatas y pintura de la...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hispanic Festival brings artists from across the region and Chicago

Two exciting musical performers coming to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival! Check out Izis La Enfermera de La Salsa coming Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30pm with Big Papa G Entertainment right before plus Sonora Dinamita on Sunday, September 25 at 6pm. September 23-24-25 at Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette...
CHICAGO, IL

