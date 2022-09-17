Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
Homecoming parade set for Thursday at 4:30 in uptown Collinsville
This is Homecoming Week in Kahok Nation! Mark your calendars for the parade on Thursday beginning at 4:30 in uptown Collinsville and the football game at Collinsville High School Kahok Stadium Friday night.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Yoch Wins Men's Race At Collinsville Italian Fest 5K Run, 235 Runners Turn Out For Annual Event
COLLINSVILLE - Jon Yoch of Glen Carbon won the men's race and Megan DeLong of Troy was the women's winner in the annual Collinsville Italian Fest 5K run held Saturday morning in the downtown area. A total of 235 runners were entered in this year's race, which is a part...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting second annual Pickleball Palooza
The Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting its second annual Pickleball Palooza! on Sunday, October 2 from noon until 4 p.m. at the pickleball courts at Plummer Family Park, 7757 Goshen Road in Edwardsville. This year, in addition to inviting children with Type I diabetes or other disabilities, Children with Type II diabetes and adults with either Type I or Type II diabetes are invited to participate.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Hispanic Festival starts this Friday in Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette Ave in St. Louis
Bring your family to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival!! Many activities for the kids are free including piñatas and facepainting! #hispanicfestivalstlouis #hispanicfestivalstl #stlmade #stlouis #stl. Traiga a su familia al Festival Hispano del Gran St. Louis! ¡Actividades gratis para los niños que incluyen piñatas y pintura de la...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
collinsvilledailynews.com
Hispanic Festival brings artists from across the region and Chicago
Two exciting musical performers coming to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival! Check out Izis La Enfermera de La Salsa coming Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30pm with Big Papa G Entertainment right before plus Sonora Dinamita on Sunday, September 25 at 6pm. September 23-24-25 at Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette...
Comments / 0