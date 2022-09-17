ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Obituaries
City
Maryville, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Bocce Tournament brings large crowds to Glidden Park

Bocce, aka… Italian Lawn Bowling, is Enjoyed Worldwide Still Today and is One of the Oldest Yard Games. Jordan Dellamano was organizing the event this year, with a long family history tied to the fun sport. This year's tournament was held at Glidden Park in Collinsville during Italian Fest.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting second annual Pickleball Palooza

The Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting its second annual Pickleball Palooza! on Sunday, October 2 from noon until 4 p.m. at the pickleball courts at Plummer Family Park, 7757 Goshen Road in Edwardsville. This year, in addition to inviting children with Type I diabetes or other disabilities, Children with Type II diabetes and adults with either Type I or Type II diabetes are invited to participate.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Hispanic Festival starts this Friday in Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette Ave in St. Louis

Bring your family to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival!! Many activities for the kids are free including piñatas and facepainting! #hispanicfestivalstlouis #hispanicfestivalstl #stlmade #stlouis #stl. Traiga a su familia al Festival Hispano del Gran St. Louis! ¡Actividades gratis para los niños que incluyen piñatas y pintura de la...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il#Siue#Fontbonne University#Merck Company#Barry Wilson Funeral Home#Promedica Hospice#American Liver Foundation#Memorial Trees#Symp

Comments / 0

Community Policy