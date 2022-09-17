Read full article on original website
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com
Eli Verning Leads Kahoks In SWC Golf Second Round, Kiley Belobraydic Paces CHS Girls
WOOD RIVER - The Collinsville Kahoks boys and girls golf teams finished fourth and third respectively in the second round of the Southwestern Conference golf tournaments, played Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River for the boys and Fair Oaks Golf Course in Caseyville for the girls. The...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kahoks Defeat Edwardsville 2-1 On Reiniger Goal In 70th Minute, Now Are 9-1-1 On Season
COLLINSVILLE - Adam Reniger's clinical strike after 70 minutes proved to be the difference as Collinsville took a hard-fought 2-1 win over Edwardsville in a boys Southwestern Conference soccer match Tuesday night at Kahok Stadium. With the win, the Kahoks improve to 9-1-1 overall and 6-0-0 in the league and...
collinsvilledailynews.com
DeLong Takes Women's Title At Italian Fest 5K Race, followed by Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller
COLLINSVILLE - In the women's race, Megan DeLong won with a time of 21:11, with Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller of Troy coming in second at 21:38. DeLong is a former McKendree University cross country and track and field standout and is now a coach at Triad High School and Middle School. Michelle...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Homecoming parade set for Thursday at 4:30 in uptown Collinsville
This is Homecoming Week in Kahok Nation! Mark your calendars for the parade on Thursday beginning at 4:30 in uptown Collinsville and the football game at Collinsville High School Kahok Stadium Friday night.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Bocce Tournament brings large crowds to Glidden Park
Bocce, aka… Italian Lawn Bowling, is Enjoyed Worldwide Still Today and is One of the Oldest Yard Games. Jordan Dellamano was organizing the event this year, with a long family history tied to the fun sport. This year's tournament was held at Glidden Park in Collinsville during Italian Fest.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting second annual Pickleball Palooza
The Lynne F. Solon Foundation is hosting its second annual Pickleball Palooza! on Sunday, October 2 from noon until 4 p.m. at the pickleball courts at Plummer Family Park, 7757 Goshen Road in Edwardsville. This year, in addition to inviting children with Type I diabetes or other disabilities, Children with Type II diabetes and adults with either Type I or Type II diabetes are invited to participate.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Hispanic Festival starts this Friday in Soulard Park, 7th and Lafayette Ave in St. Louis
Bring your family to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival!! Many activities for the kids are free including piñatas and facepainting! #hispanicfestivalstlouis #hispanicfestivalstl #stlmade #stlouis #stl. Traiga a su familia al Festival Hispano del Gran St. Louis! ¡Actividades gratis para los niños que incluyen piñatas y pintura de la...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Zachary Blaha recognized at Board of Education meeting
Collinsville High School Senior Zachary Blaha was recognized during last night's Board of Education meeting. Blaha was selected to serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis 2022-23 Student Advisory Board.
collinsvilledailynews.com
City Of Collinsville Departments Participate In Annual Grape Stomp, Say It Was "A Blast"
COLLINSVILLE – Every year, different departments from the City of Collinsville participate in the annual Grape Stomp to kick-off the Italian Fest. Several from the city once again took part in the fun event and the City Hall Administration team won. They posed for a photo and said, they had a “blast.”
