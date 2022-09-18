ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Gusty thunderstorms Monday afternoon in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a warm start to the workweek with isolated strong storms.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a shower or storm in the afternoon. Some could be strong- to-severe with gusty winds possible and heavy downpours. Warm. High 85F Low: 65F

TUESDAY: More sun than clouds. Warm. High 82F. Low 60F

WEDNESDAY: More sun than clouds. Warm. High: 85F Low: 64

THURSDAY: A few showers or storms, mainly early. Clearing out and cooling down late. High: 75F Low: 52F

LATE WEEK: Much cooler weather arrives Friday and Saturday with highs mainly in the 60s to low 70s despite the sunshine. It'll feel like fall!

