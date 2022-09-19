Read full article on original website
Related
Embattled nursing home owner Bob Dean could soon lose control over his affairs
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Former Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean could be stripped of control over his affairs in a pending. court proceeding, according to attorneys involved in a slew of lawsuits over Dean's botched evacuation of 843 patients last year for Hurricane Ida. The move could cast...
Health insurance without a co-pay or deductible?
Austin American-Statesman (TX) No deductible. No co-pays. No out-of-pocket expenses. No prescription drug costs. All the health insurance benefits. That's the idea behind a new health insurance option that health care company Curative launched in. Central Texas. this month. The plan is for employers with 51 or more workers who...
California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain...
Consumer Watchdog Calls on Insurance Commissioner Lara to Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations to Stop the Practice Industrywide
LOS ANGELES , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2nd Circuit rejects NRA claims against ex-NY finance superintendent
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Association's First Amendment claims against a former New York state official who urged banks and insurance companies to discontinue their association with gun promoting groups after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The 2nd...
Mosquito Fire reprieve: Insurers can’t drop homeowners for a year, California regulator says [The Sacramento Bee]
Thousands of Northern Californians living in the vicinity of the Mosquito Fire won’t have to worry about losing their homeowners’ insurance — for a year, anyway. issued a one-year ban Thursday that forbids carriers from dropping homeowners who live in the area where the Mosquito Fire has burned.
Del. Plaskett Introduces Bill on Summaries of Benefits, Coverage
WASHINGTON , Sept. 21 -- Del. Stacey Plaskett , D-V.I., has introduced legislation (H.R. 8889) to "provide for improved access to group health plan and health insurance coverage summary of benefits and coverage explanation, require a joint report by the Secretaries of. Health and Human Services. ,. Treasury. , and...
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums [masslive.com]
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
RELATED PEOPLE
NY OFFICIAL SUES TRUMP FOR FRAUD LAWSUIT SAYS FORMER PRESIDENT EXAGGERATED HIS PROPERTY VALUES
NEW YORK - New York's attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company for fraud on Wednesday, alleging they padded his net worth by billions of dollars by lying about the value of prized assets including golf courses, hotels and his homes at. Trump Tower. and Mar-a-Lago. Attorney...
PA Supreme Court’s medical malpractice rule change will impact patients and health care
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Twenty years ago, medical malpractice insurance premiums across the commonwealth were skyrocketing. As a result, many doctors were discontinuing or reducing the number of high-risk procedures and surgeries they performed, and our state had difficulty recruiting and retaining physicians. Thankfully, this was able to be corrected through legislation. Unfortunately, now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wants to reinstitute rules that threaten health care accessibility and affordability, a decision with hefty consequences.
New Mexico's Medicaid costs and enrollment rise, in part thanks to pandemic [The Santa Fe New Mexican]
Santa Fe New Mexican, The (NM) Sep. 22—Medicaid costs — and enrollment — in New Mexico have grown over the past few years, due in part to coronavirus pandemic-driven measures that cover more low-income people affected by the COVID-19 crisis. About 978,000 New Mexicans were enrolled in...
Encore Insurance Builds Future-Forward, Digital-First Independent Agency with Novidea
PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022 -- , a digital-native independent insurance agency specializing in personal lines, has selected Novidea's cloud-native, data-driven agency management system (AMS) to scale and create a better customer experience. By putting real-time customer data at every employee's fingertip, regardless of where they choose to work, Encore can now boost conversions, resolve customer disputes more quickly, and make better-informed business decisions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PSAM Opposes Prior Authorization on Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) On September 20th , the Pennsylvania Society of Addiction Medicine (PSAM) sent a letter to members of the. opposing Section 2118 of SB 225. Section 2118 allows insurers to implement prior authorization on medication for addiction treatment (MAT) beyond initial prescription and institute preferred medication policies.
The CEO of CT’s health insurance marketplace saw few people of color were brokers. So he did something about it. [Hartford Courant]
When James Michel became the CEO of Access Health CT, one of the areas he wanted to focus on was how he and the organization could address health disparities within communities of color. One of his ideas to address these disparities in the state is the new. Access Health CT...
Californians deserve better than Ricardo Lara and Robert Howell for insurance commissioner [Los Angeles Daily News]
Daily News (Los Angeles, CA) Our editorial board interviews candidates for public office with the goal of helping voters gain the greatest possible understanding of the offices, the issues and the options before them. On rare occasions, it is important to communicate that the system has failed to produce an...
Even after receiving millions from the state, hospitals in R.I. are still bleeding money
PROVIDENCE— Since coming out of retirement to be the interim CEO and president of Lifespan Corp., Arthur Sampson has been dreading what he says is inevitably coming down the pike: the backlog of sick patients who did not have their tests and screenings done during the pandemic. Like Lifespan, hospitals across Rhode Island are strapped due to the labor shortage…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0