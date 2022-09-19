ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Health insurance without a co-pay or deductible?

Austin American-Statesman (TX) No deductible. No co-pays. No out-of-pocket expenses. No prescription drug costs. All the health insurance benefits. That's the idea behind a new health insurance option that health care company Curative launched in. Central Texas. this month. The plan is for employers with 51 or more workers who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Consumer Watchdog Calls on Insurance Commissioner Lara to Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations to Stop the Practice Industrywide

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PA Supreme Court’s medical malpractice rule change will impact patients and health care

Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Twenty years ago, medical malpractice insurance premiums across the commonwealth were skyrocketing. As a result, many doctors were discontinuing or reducing the number of high-risk procedures and surgeries they performed, and our state had difficulty recruiting and retaining physicians. Thankfully, this was able to be corrected through legislation. Unfortunately, now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wants to reinstitute rules that threaten health care accessibility and affordability, a decision with hefty consequences.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Encore Insurance Builds Future-Forward, Digital-First Independent Agency with Novidea

PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022 -- , a digital-native independent insurance agency specializing in personal lines, has selected Novidea's cloud-native, data-driven agency management system (AMS) to scale and create a better customer experience. By putting real-time customer data at every employee's fingertip, regardless of where they choose to work, Encore can now boost conversions, resolve customer disputes more quickly, and make better-informed business decisions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Even after receiving millions from the state, hospitals in R.I. are still bleeding money

PROVIDENCE— Since coming out of retirement to be the interim CEO and president of Lifespan Corp., Arthur Sampson has been dreading what he says is inevitably coming down the pike: the backlog of sick patients who did not have their tests and screenings done during the pandemic. Like Lifespan, hospitals across Rhode Island are strapped due to the labor shortage…
HEALTH SERVICES
