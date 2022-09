Nicolas Colsaerts has revealed he feared for his life after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder last year.The Belgian, one of the stars of Europe’s 2012 Ryder Cup success, is the focus of attention this week as he belatedly defends the Cazoo Open de France title he won three years ago.Colsaerts ended a seven-year drought when he triumphed at Le Golf National in 2019 and retained his card for what is now the DP World Tour in the process.The tournament, normally an annual fixture on the European circuit, has not been staged since due to the coronavirus pandemic but...

