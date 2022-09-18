Read full article on original website
Biden Calls Out GOP Members Warning Of 'Blood In The Street' If Trump Is Prosecuted
President Joe Biden on Tuesday hammered Republican officials who have been attacking the FBI for its search on former President Donald Trump’s home, specifically calling out South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s statement warning about riots. “The idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen...
Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response
Melania Trump had reportedly voiced concerns about Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a new book from reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, the former first lady was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”. In The Divider: Trump in the...
Trump warns MAGA political opponents of 'the sleeping giant that they have awoken' in belligerent speech at Ohio rally, video shows
Former President Donald Trump warned his political opponents on Saturday when he spoke at a rally for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance in Youngstown, Ohio. The "thugs and tyrants" attacking the Make America Great Again movement, he said, "have no idea of the sleeping giant they have awoken." —Aaron Rupar...
Ted Cruz says every 2024 GOP presidential hopeful is biding their time until the former president formally weighs in on running again: 'The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides'
Ted Cruz says nobody knows what Donald Trump really plans to do regarding a 2024 presidential run. Until they do, playing it safe beats being sorry.
Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election
Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Social media users were quick to react after President Joe Biden arrived at the Detroit Auto Show hand-in-hand with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a video of his arrival, the two are seen walking and talking. Some online have already labeled the hand-holding as "creepy" and "weird." Republican Michigan gubernatorial...
'Morning Joe' Taunts Trump Backers After Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Of Riots
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was sharply criticized Monday after he ominously warned of “riots in the streets” if the Department of Justice dares file charges against Donald Trump for ignoring the Presidential Records Act and stashing top secret records at his home. “Just try it,” Joe Scarborough of...
QAnon Influencers Believe Donald Trump Gave Them a Signal At Ohio Rally
QAnon influencers have suggested that Donald Trump gave a signal to the online conspiracy movement during his speech at a rally in Ohio on Saturday evening. Trump spoke at a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Youngstown in a bid to shore up support ahead of the upcoming midterms.
Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms
Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged
President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
President Biden walks into Detroit Auto Show holding hands with Michigan Gov. Whitmer [PHOTO]
President Joe Biden walked into the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday, hand-in-hand with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before
Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
Trump news – live: Trump compares his own candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre Ohio rally speech
Former President Donald Trump gave a rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night, ostensibly in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. At one point he compared the GOP nominee to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. In an earlier post on...
Jen Psaki in MSNBC debut says Trump ‘energizing’ Democrats ahead of midterms
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in her debut as an MSNBC commentator said former President Trump is “energizing” Democratic voters ahead of the November midterm elections. Psaki, the former face of the Biden White House who left the administration in May, made her first appearance as...
Former Pence adviser says she agrees with Biden that an 'extreme faction' of the Republican party 'dominated, driven and intimidated' by Trump is 'dangerous'
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
Biden battles Trump for 'Soul of Nation' because Democrats can't run on his failed policies
Donald Trump is the monster hiding under the bed. Because Democrats can’t think of much good to say about Joe Biden, they are casting the midterm elections as a referendum …not on their president, but instead, on Donald Trump. Who can blame them?. With eight weeks to go,...
New phone, huge diss: Mike Lindell spotted with cell after claiming FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen using a cellphone at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday, days after claiming the FBI had seized his phone.
Biden's 'body man' set to depart White House
Stephen Goepfert, President Joe Biden's "body man," will depart his role at the White House at the end of the week and take up a new post at the Department of Transportation.
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump’s Georgia allies handled voting equipment for hours
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
The Weight of Trump
This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week, I. to discuss how they’re thinking about the...
