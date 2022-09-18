ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Waco in the running for concert series grant

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco needs your help to win a $90,000 grant that would bring music to East Waco. If awarded, Creative Waco will receive a grant of $30,000 per year from 2023-2025 to host a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza. To vote, text...
WACO, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
WACO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Hundreds of employers expected at Baylor Career Day

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A record number of nearly 150 employers from across the country will be on the Baylor University campus for Career Day. The university says this event will recruit students for internships and full-time positions after graduation. The event will take place this Wednesday at the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
WACO, TX
stupiddope.com

goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas

Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help

After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
KILLEEN, TX

