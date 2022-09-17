Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OregonTravel MavenGaribaldi, OR
Hazy Sunrise for the Pacific Coastal area: Red Flag Alerts – Fire PreventionGabriella KorosiAstoria, OR
Introducing North Fork 53 CommuityteaGabriella KorosiNehalem, OR
Related
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
kptv.com
Wash. Co. deputies respond to shooting behind Safeway, no danger to community
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting, but there is no threat to the community behind a Safeway at Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County on Sunday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. Sunday, several callers reported shots...
One slain in Forest Grove, one arrested
Forest Grove police say officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near a home on Meadow View Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday; when they arrived, they found a person dead at the scene.
Sauvie Island paddleboarder missing in Columbia River
A paddleboarder is missing after falling off and into the Columbia River near Collins Beach on Sauvie Island, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 46, dies in ATV crash at Chehalem Ridge Nature Park
A Cornelius man died when the ATV he was driving crashed in Chehalem Ridge Nature Park.
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
Person dies in apparent homicide in Forest Grove
Police say they responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near a residence on Meadow View Road Sunday night.A person was shot and killed Sunday night, Sept. 18, in Forest Grove in an apparent homicide, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The incident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday near a residence on Meadow View Road, police said in a social media post. Upon arrival, officers located a person with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said this is the first homicide of the year in the city, and a suspect was arrested sometime Monday. "Homicides are certainly uncommon in Forest Grove," Colasurdo said. "I don't know the exact specifics, but they are rare." Colasurdo added that no additional information on Sunday's shooting is being released at this time. Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the Forest Grove Police Department {loadposition sub-article-01}
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Cornelius man is dead after an ATV crash early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash scene near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park and found Matthew Brown dead. Deputies did not release the exact location, nor how they learned about the crash,
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
WWEEK
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
Comments / 0