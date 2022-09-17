ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove News Times

Person dies in apparent homicide in Forest Grove

Police say they responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near a residence on Meadow View Road Sunday night.A person was shot and killed Sunday night, Sept. 18, in Forest Grove in an apparent homicide, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The incident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday near a residence on Meadow View Road, police said in a social media post. Upon arrival, officers located a person with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said this is the first homicide of the year in the city, and a suspect was arrested sometime Monday. "Homicides are certainly uncommon in Forest Grove," Colasurdo said. "I don't know the exact specifics, but they are rare." Colasurdo added that no additional information on Sunday's shooting is being released at this time. Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the Forest Grove Police Department {loadposition sub-article-01}
philomathnews.com

Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court

The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
kptv.com

Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Cornelius man is dead after an ATV crash early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash scene near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park and found Matthew Brown dead. Deputies did not release the exact location, nor how they learned about the crash,
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
WWEEK

Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
