Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
KATV
'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
KATV
Central Arkansas Re-entry Coalition hosts annual Rights After Wrongs event
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition and the City of Little Rock held their annual Rights After Wrongs event this weekend at Henderson Middle School. With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those...
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
Groundbreaking for Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (September 19, 2022) – Pulaski County and the City of North Little Rock will host a groundbreaking for the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza project on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in Cook’s Landing Park next to the northside of the Big Dam Bridge ramp.
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
NOLA.com
Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious
Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
Arkansas man pleads 'no contest,' faces 42 years for hit-and-run of cyclist
SHERWOOD, Ark. — (Eds. note, the attached video is from December 2019.) An Arkansas man has pleaded "no contest" in the case of a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of John Mundell roughly 3 years ago. Police arrested Cecil Daren Ferrell, the man accused of the deadly collision,...
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
WRID starts construction on two additional sections, continues work on Canal 2000
Progress continues on the Grand Prairie with the White River Irrigation District (WRID) starting construction on two additional segments of Canal 2000. There are now three separate segments in full construction. WRID Water Management Engineer Tony Stevenson said WRID broke ground Sept. 12 on Segment No. 7, which is located...
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
Group offers to market Majestic site on Hot Springs’ behalf
An economic group based in Hot Springs offered to help the city market a historic site that has been barren for nearly a decade after it burned and then was later demolished. The hope is to identify a developer who can find a purpose for the site.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. accused of suspected DWI during public meeting
A so-called community watchdog is accusing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of hiding what he claims is a suspected DWI arrest. The man did so during the public comment section of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
The vast majority of celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights.
