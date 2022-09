After the hashtag #TwitchStopGambling (opens in new tab) began trending thanks to its adoption by popular streamers including HasanAbi, Pokimane, and Mizkif, Twitch has responded with an announcement (opens in new tab) that it will "prohibit streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games" beginning on October 18.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO