Presque Isle, ME

Blue Moose Restaurant Closes for “Undetermined Amount of Time’ in Monticello, Maine

The Blue Moose Restaurant in Monticello, Maine put a post on Facebook Friday morning saying they are closing for an “undetermined amount of time.”. There was no additional information about the reasons for the closure. A Facebook post from Friday September 9 said they were going to be closed that weekend due to “an unexpected shortage of staffing and a bad back.” Another post on the Blue Moose Restaurant Facebook from September 4th talked about staff and labor issues, thanking the loyal and talented crew who are “overwhelmed with the workload.”
MONTICELLO, ME
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18

Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.
MAINE STATE
Presque Isle, ME
