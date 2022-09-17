Read full article on original website
YouTube Star Coming to Open House Event at NMCC in Presque Isle, Maine
As part of the Open House celebration at NMCC, YouTube creator, Scott Wadsworth, will do a presentation on October 14 with a focus on “the importance of skilled trades and developing grit.”. The event is open to the community and students who are interested in attending the school. The...
Houlton Shuts-Out Lee Academy Plus Tuesday’s Busy Schedule
The Houlton Shires hosted Lee Academy, defending class D State Champions, in high school boys' soccer on Monday night. Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy was looking to make it two wins in a row after they defeated George Stevens Academy on Saturday by a score of 2-0. Cody Johnston of Houlton/GHCA...
Blue Moose Restaurant Closes for “Undetermined Amount of Time’ in Monticello, Maine
The Blue Moose Restaurant in Monticello, Maine put a post on Facebook Friday morning saying they are closing for an “undetermined amount of time.”. There was no additional information about the reasons for the closure. A Facebook post from Friday September 9 said they were going to be closed that weekend due to “an unexpected shortage of staffing and a bad back.” Another post on the Blue Moose Restaurant Facebook from September 4th talked about staff and labor issues, thanking the loyal and talented crew who are “overwhelmed with the workload.”
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18
Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.
Aroostook County Native Col. Cote Retires From Maine State Police
Aroostook County native to retire from leading the Maine State Police. The man leading the Maine State Police has announced his retirement from law enforcement after 33 years of service to the people of Maine. Col. John Cote will retire at the end of the month and begin a new chapter in an accomplished life. Thank you, Col. Cote.
$44 Million Allocated for Phase II of Presque Isle Bypass Project
The Maine Department of Transportation will receive $44.1 million from the federal government to complete Phase II of a commercial bypass route of Presque Isle’s Main Street. The construction of a 6.3-mile-long, two-lane highway will connect U.S. Route 1 south of the city to the current bypass section already...
Have You had Coffee with the Presque Isle Police Department?
Presque Isle Police Department Plan Two Events in October. The Presque Isle Police Department is planning to have a couple of events in October, 2022. National “Have Coffee with a Cop” Day on October 4. Tuesday, October 4 is National “Have Coffee with a Cop” Day. You are...
Boondock’s Grille has Closed in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Boondock's Grille on Main Street in Fort Fairfield said it has closed as of Saturday, September 10, 2022. The owner, Steve Adams, posted the notice to the restaurant’s Facebook page. He said he wanted the public to understand why he made the decision. The Owner Cited Several Reasons for...
Nice Weather on the Way in Aroostook County, Maine
THURSDAY, Sept 8 - A scattered shower and the chance for a thunderstorm is on the horizon for Thursday and Thursday night. FRIDAY, Sept 9 - We will have a mild day with a high reaching the upper 70’s, and maybe even 80. Weekend Weather. SATURDAY, Sept 10 -...
