Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's historic season continues to gain momentum. Sunday, he hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He's now just two home runs shy of tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record, a record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. Judge is currently on pace to finish the season with 65 dingers.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Series Preview

Thanks to an incredible Aaron Judge performance and some good hitting in general, the Yankees avoided a sweep with a 12-4 win over the Brewers on Sunday. Now after a day off, they’ll be back in action tonight against another NL Central opponent, as the Pirates come to town for two games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
New York State
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chris Segal
Gabe Morales
numberfire.com

Marlins send Nick Fortes to bench on Tuesday evening

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will rest at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Miami's catcher for Pablo Lopez. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Orioles turn triple play vs. Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play in the third inning of Sunday's series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a walk by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette's RBI single to left-center field plated Springer and advanced Guerrero to second base before the Orioles turned the momentum.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Mets' Mark Vientos sitting Wednesday

New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Dan Vogelbach will replace Vientos as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth. Vogelbach has a $2,700 salary on Wednesday and...
QUEENS, NY
#N Y Yankees#Rbi

