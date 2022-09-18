Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's historic season continues to gain momentum. Sunday, he hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He's now just two home runs shy of tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record, a record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. Judge is currently on pace to finish the season with 65 dingers.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Series Preview
Thanks to an incredible Aaron Judge performance and some good hitting in general, the Yankees avoided a sweep with a 12-4 win over the Brewers on Sunday. Now after a day off, they’ll be back in action tonight against another NL Central opponent, as the Pirates come to town for two games.
ESPN
Harrison Bader has two hits, 3 RBIs in New York Yankees debut; Frankie Montas goes on 15-day injured list
NEW YORK -- Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader played in his first game in pinstripes Tuesday night, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the team's 9-8 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tuesday night's game was Bader's first major league game since he was acquired by the New...
Yardbarker
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge belts 60th HR, ties Babe Ruth as Giancarlo Stanton walks off
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge just became the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 homers in a
ESPN
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game
LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Marlins send Nick Fortes to bench on Tuesday evening
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will rest at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Miami's catcher for Pablo Lopez. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and...
Yardbarker
Orioles turn triple play vs. Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play in the third inning of Sunday's series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a walk by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette's RBI single to left-center field plated Springer and advanced Guerrero to second base before the Orioles turned the momentum.
Yankees' Aaron Judge socks 60th homer in comeback win
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third American League player to hit 60 homers in a season, reaching the milestone
numberfire.com
Mets' Mark Vientos sitting Wednesday
New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Dan Vogelbach will replace Vientos as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth. Vogelbach has a $2,700 salary on Wednesday and...
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge bashes No. 60 in Yanks' rally
Aaron Judge reached 60 homers when he led off the ninth inning with a drive to the left field bleachers,
MLB・
MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins will continue their three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at LoanDepot Park in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago enters the second...
