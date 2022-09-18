ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's historic season continues to gain momentum. Sunday, he hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He's now just two home runs shy of tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record, a record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. Judge is currently on pace to finish the season with 65 dingers.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
New York State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Series Preview

Thanks to an incredible Aaron Judge performance and some good hitting in general, the Yankees avoided a sweep with a 12-4 win over the Brewers on Sunday. Now after a day off, they’ll be back in action tonight against another NL Central opponent, as the Pirates come to town for two games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Segal
Person
Gabe Morales
Yardbarker

How Kevin Plawecki To Rangers Could Cost Red Sox Marquee Free Agent

Could the Boston Red Sox's release of Kevin Plawecki cost them one of the top pitchers in the upcoming free-agent class? Maybe someone the team is quite familiar with?. The former Red Sox backstop officially was released Monday after being designated for assignment last Wednesday. He's now expected to sign with the Texas Rangers but will have to wait until Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to do so.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Marlins send Nick Fortes to bench on Tuesday evening

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will rest at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Miami's catcher for Pablo Lopez. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Orioles turn triple play vs. Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play in the third inning of Sunday's series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a walk by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette's RBI single to left-center field plated Springer and advanced Guerrero to second base before the Orioles turned the momentum.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Yankees#Espn Com
numberfire.com

Mets' Mark Vientos sitting Wednesday

New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Dan Vogelbach will replace Vientos as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth. Vogelbach has a $2,700 salary on Wednesday and...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jays score at will in 18-11 win over Phillies

Matt Chapman and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a three-run home run and Raimel Tapia also drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 18-11 on Tuesday. Teoscar Hernandez contributed four hits and scored three times, and Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen each had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Robbie Grossman powers Braves to sweep of Phillies

Robbie Grossman drove in a pair of runs to spark the Braves to a 5-2 win and a three-game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Spencer Strider fanned 10 to become the first Atlanta (91-55) rookie to record 200 strikeouts. Strider did not allow a hit until Alec Bohm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy