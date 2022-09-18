Read full article on original website
New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's historic season continues to gain momentum. Sunday, he hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He's now just two home runs shy of tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record, a record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. Judge is currently on pace to finish the season with 65 dingers.
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Harrison Bader has two hits, 3 RBIs in New York Yankees debut; Frankie Montas goes on 15-day injured list
NEW YORK -- Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader played in his first game in pinstripes Tuesday night, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the team's 9-8 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tuesday night's game was Bader's first major league game since he was acquired by the New...
New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Series Preview
Thanks to an incredible Aaron Judge performance and some good hitting in general, the Yankees avoided a sweep with a 12-4 win over the Brewers on Sunday. Now after a day off, they’ll be back in action tonight against another NL Central opponent, as the Pirates come to town for two games.
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game
LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
How Kevin Plawecki To Rangers Could Cost Red Sox Marquee Free Agent
Could the Boston Red Sox's release of Kevin Plawecki cost them one of the top pitchers in the upcoming free-agent class? Maybe someone the team is quite familiar with?. The former Red Sox backstop officially was released Monday after being designated for assignment last Wednesday. He's now expected to sign with the Texas Rangers but will have to wait until Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to do so.
Marlins send Nick Fortes to bench on Tuesday evening
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will rest at home after Jacob Stallings was chosen as Miami's catcher for Pablo Lopez. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge socks 60th homer in comeback win
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third American League player to hit 60 homers in a season, reaching the milestone
Orioles turn triple play vs. Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play in the third inning of Sunday's series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a walk by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette's RBI single to left-center field plated Springer and advanced Guerrero to second base before the Orioles turned the momentum.
Mets' Mark Vientos sitting Wednesday
New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Dan Vogelbach will replace Vientos as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth. Vogelbach has a $2,700 salary on Wednesday and...
Blue Jays score at will in 18-11 win over Phillies
Matt Chapman and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a three-run home run and Raimel Tapia also drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 18-11 on Tuesday. Teoscar Hernandez contributed four hits and scored three times, and Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen each had...
MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins will continue their three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at LoanDepot Park in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago enters the second...
Robbie Grossman powers Braves to sweep of Phillies
Robbie Grossman drove in a pair of runs to spark the Braves to a 5-2 win and a three-game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Spencer Strider fanned 10 to become the first Atlanta (91-55) rookie to record 200 strikeouts. Strider did not allow a hit until Alec Bohm...
Three-time champ Buster Posey becomes first former player to join San Francisco Giants ownership group
Buster Posey, who won three World Series titles as a catcher during his 12 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, will become the first former player to join the team's ownership group, it was announced Wednesday. "Upon his retirement last year, Buster said that he would always stay involved with...
