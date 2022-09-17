Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Kickoff Time Announcement Delayed For Oklahoma and TCU
The Sooners' second road trip of the season was flexed into a six-day window.
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
985thesportshub.com
Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Sip On This: Four Texas-Made Cocktail Recipes to Keep Summer Going
Though one of Texas’ hottest summers is beginning to cool off, that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up refreshing poolside cocktails just yet. To satisfy your craving for a thirst-quenching beverage, we’ve tapped the expertise of four hotels from some of Texas’ major metropolitan areas. Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? No sweat. The beverage selectors have included their inspirations and recipes below so that you can tap into your inner bartender at home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip
Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
papercitymag.com
Inside Crystal Charity Ball’s Glittering Day of Events
Can Hall, Katie Haung, Cindy Tran (Photography by Tamytha Cameron) Like a soigne groundhog, our grand dame of the social season, the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show, has emerged to proclaim: ladies, it’s time to suit up (boucle Chanel is what I’d suggest). For...
Blue Cross and Texas Health don't have a deal with Oct. 4 deadline approaching
DALLAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Health Resources, one of the largest hospital systems in North Texas, have not reached an agreement for in-network services ahead of the current deal expiring on Oct. 4. Blue Cross officials in a statement Tuesday said they received...
Here's your guide to get to and from the 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — It’s time to indulge in all things fried and partake in some family fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. But what’s the best mode of transportation to get to and from Fair Park?. We vote by train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
starlocalmedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
AOL Corp
Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits
Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
Kroger makes major update which could change the way you feed your family for ever
KROGER has unveiled a new food offering that could change the way customers feed their families. Some outlets have opened a "virtual food court" allowing shoppers to place orders online for the in-store "ghost kitchen". Customers can order virtually via Kitchen United’s MIX platform or at a kiosk in the...
fox4news.com
When is the first day of fall? When is daylight saving time? Your questions about fall answered
DALLAS - The weather may not show it, but summer is coming to an end. So before you grab your pumpkins spice lattes and start getting ready for sweater weather FOX 4 is answering your questions about the fall. When is the first day of fall?. Fall officially begins Thursday,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth School Gets Visit From TODAY Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager
A visit from a member of the TODAY show family brought something good for a school in Fort Worth. Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna on NBC 5, was on the campus of Fort Worth Country Day last Friday. She read her most recent book, "The...
AOL Corp
Flies, unclean conditions found at Tarrant County restaurant in latest health inspections
No Tarrant County restaurants were closed and only one performed poorly in the latest round of health inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Happy Bowl, a Thai and Chinese restaurant in White Settlement, received 39 demerits when inspectors visited on Sept. 7. Inspectors noted violations...
Comments / 0