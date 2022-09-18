The Old Independence Regional Museum will launch a new tour called “Mayhem on Main Street” on Friday, Oct. 14. Participants will be able to experience historic downtown Batesville, the oldest existing town in Arkansas, in a new and interesting way. The tour will include stories related to a cemetery, parks, and historic buildings. Participants will travel the streets of old Batesville and hear chilling and true stories about our history.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO