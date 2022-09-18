Read full article on original website
KTLO
Janice Thompson, 65, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Janice Thompson of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Janice Thompson died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MHJH volleyball swept at home by Marion
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams lost all three matches at home Tuesday night against Marion. The Junior Lady Bombers lost by scores of 18-25 and 19-25. Their record is now 7-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Marion won the junior high J.V. match 25-19 and 25-15. Mountain...
KTLO
ArDOT to hold meeting on MH bridge project
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will soon present a proposed plan to replace a bridge in Mountain Home to the public. An in-person public involvement meeting addressing the Hicks Creek bridge on Arkansas Highway 5 will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 at East Side Baptist Church. The...
Fayetteville PD searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman after she was reported missing on Sept. 19.
KTLO
Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS at Harrison
The Tuesday tennis schedule includes Mountain Home on the road for an outing with Harrison. Action begins at 3:30 at Harrison Country Club. Also in Harrison, Mountain View and Valley Springs will compete on the city courts.
KTLO
Grandma’s House to host ragball tourney
An event is coming up this weekend to support a local children’s advocacy center. The “You’re Safe at Grandma’s House” Benefit Ragball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Keller Park in Mountain Home. The day begins at 8 with registration, and games begin an hour...
KTLO
10 business licenses issued in August in Mountain Home
Ten business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in August.The licenses include:. Brad Schulz for Stories Whiskey Bar, located at 10 E. 7th Street;. Courtney Marin for Twisted Heifers Western Wear, located at 156 South Main Street;. Jay Wooldridge for Finders Keepers Flea Market, located at 1029...
KHBS
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
KTLO
MHCA, Flippin, Valley Springs among Tuesday volleyball winners
In other high school volleyball Tuesday night, Mountain Home Christian Academy picked up a pair of wins at Bakersfield. In the high school match, the Lady Eagles won by scores of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-21. For Mountain Home Christian, Kenna Riley had 15 kills and three digs, Caroline Robinson finished with four kills and Maddy Simmons had 17 assists.
KTLO
Flippin among golf teams to play Tuesday in conference tournaments
The postseason continues Tuesday for high school golf in Arkansas. Flippin, Bergman and Valley Springs will take part in the 3A-1 Conference Tournament hosted by Lincoln. The Tournament will be at the Creeks Golf and RV Resort in Cave Springs. Salem is the host school for the 3A-2 Conference Tournament....
uatrav.com
New outdoor space, The Ramble connects cultural anchors in downtown Fayetteville
Fayetteville officials recently celebrated the completion of phase one of The Ramble, a 50-acre outdoor public space designed to revitalize downtown Fayetteville for both residents and tourists. Phase one, which includes the Lower Ramble, consisted of converting the Fay Jones Woods into a nature attraction, turning the parking lot west...
KTLO
3rd Annual Party on the Hill this Saturday in Theodosia
The 3rd annual Party on the Hill, a benefit for injured service members and veterans, will take place Saturday, starting with a new 9-hole scramble golf tournament at Lost Woods Golf Course, followed by music, dinner, and an auction at 79 Ashlynn Acres Lane in Theodosia. Debbie Daniels, organizer for...
KTLO
J.V. Bombers down Batesville Southside
The Mountain Home High School junior varisty football team moved its record to 3-0 with a 23-12 win over Batesville Southside Monday night. Chris Hubbard scored two rushing touchdowns and Caleb Foster threw a touchdown pass to Talan Palmer. The J.V. Bombers will travel to Harrison for their next game...
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
whiterivernow.com
‘Mayhem on Main Street’ to spook historic Batesville
The Old Independence Regional Museum will launch a new tour called “Mayhem on Main Street” on Friday, Oct. 14. Participants will be able to experience historic downtown Batesville, the oldest existing town in Arkansas, in a new and interesting way. The tour will include stories related to a cemetery, parks, and historic buildings. Participants will travel the streets of old Batesville and hear chilling and true stories about our history.
Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
KYTV
Family members of veteran, assault victim in northern Arkansas speak out
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home man appeared before a judge this week, accused of assaulting a female veteran in late August. Caleb Woodell, 31, faces a second-degree domestic battery charge. Mountain Home Police Department officers say the victim had stated she and Woodell had gotten into a...
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
ozarksalive.com
More than merchandise at Roy’s Store
DORA - It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It struck...
