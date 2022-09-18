ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

MHJH volleyball swept at home by Marion

The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams lost all three matches at home Tuesday night against Marion. The Junior Lady Bombers lost by scores of 18-25 and 19-25. Their record is now 7-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Marion won the junior high J.V. match 25-19 and 25-15. Mountain...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

ArDOT to hold meeting on MH bridge project

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will soon present a proposed plan to replace a bridge in Mountain Home to the public. An in-person public involvement meeting addressing the Hicks Creek bridge on Arkansas Highway 5 will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 at East Side Baptist Church. The...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Obituaries
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Fayetteville, AR
Mountain Home, AR
Obituaries
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS at Harrison

The Tuesday tennis schedule includes Mountain Home on the road for an outing with Harrison. Action begins at 3:30 at Harrison Country Club. Also in Harrison, Mountain View and Valley Springs will compete on the city courts.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Grandma’s House to host ragball tourney

An event is coming up this weekend to support a local children’s advocacy center. The “You’re Safe at Grandma’s House” Benefit Ragball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Keller Park in Mountain Home. The day begins at 8 with registration, and games begin an hour...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

10 business licenses issued in August in Mountain Home

Ten business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in August.The licenses include:. Brad Schulz for Stories Whiskey Bar, located at 10 E. 7th Street;. Courtney Marin for Twisted Heifers Western Wear, located at 156 South Main Street;. Jay Wooldridge for Finders Keepers Flea Market, located at 1029...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KHBS

Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Home Lrb#Roller Funeral Home
KTLO

MHCA, Flippin, Valley Springs among Tuesday volleyball winners

In other high school volleyball Tuesday night, Mountain Home Christian Academy picked up a pair of wins at Bakersfield. In the high school match, the Lady Eagles won by scores of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-21. For Mountain Home Christian, Kenna Riley had 15 kills and three digs, Caroline Robinson finished with four kills and Maddy Simmons had 17 assists.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Flippin among golf teams to play Tuesday in conference tournaments

The postseason continues Tuesday for high school golf in Arkansas. Flippin, Bergman and Valley Springs will take part in the 3A-1 Conference Tournament hosted by Lincoln. The Tournament will be at the Creeks Golf and RV Resort in Cave Springs. Salem is the host school for the 3A-2 Conference Tournament....
FLIPPIN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KTLO

3rd Annual Party on the Hill this Saturday in Theodosia

The 3rd annual Party on the Hill, a benefit for injured service members and veterans, will take place Saturday, starting with a new 9-hole scramble golf tournament at Lost Woods Golf Course, followed by music, dinner, and an auction at 79 Ashlynn Acres Lane in Theodosia. Debbie Daniels, organizer for...
THEODOSIA, MO
KTLO

J.V. Bombers down Batesville Southside

The Mountain Home High School junior varisty football team moved its record to 3-0 with a 23-12 win over Batesville Southside Monday night. Chris Hubbard scored two rushing touchdowns and Caleb Foster threw a touchdown pass to Talan Palmer. The J.V. Bombers will travel to Harrison for their next game...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

‘Mayhem on Main Street’ to spook historic Batesville

The Old Independence Regional Museum will launch a new tour called “Mayhem on Main Street” on Friday, Oct. 14. Participants will be able to experience historic downtown Batesville, the oldest existing town in Arkansas, in a new and interesting way. The tour will include stories related to a cemetery, parks, and historic buildings. Participants will travel the streets of old Batesville and hear chilling and true stories about our history.
BATESVILLE, AR
ozarksalive.com

More than merchandise at Roy’s Store

DORA - It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It struck...
DORA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy