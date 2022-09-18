Read full article on original website
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
EXCLUSIVE: Wallingford mothers seek justice after teens injured in hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A group of Wallingford mothers are speaking out after their sons were injured in a hit and run last week. Police are still looking for the suspect believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck. The mothers told FOX61 the two boys who were hit are...
Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
Woman Assaults Workers, Bites Officers After Being Asked To Leave Milford Restaurant, Cops Say
A Connecticut woman is accused of assaulting several employees and police officers after being asked to leave a restaurant. Police in New Haven County were called shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with reports that a customer had assaulted employees at Milford’s Stonebridge Restaurant, located on Daniel Street.
State police: Serious injuries reported after motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to the state police. The crash occurred on the I-95 North on-ramp from Route 34 at 2:35 p.m. The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit responded to the scene. The on-ramp was closed for […]
Child injured in fall from window in West Hartford
West Hartford police are investigating after a child apparently tumbled from the window of the third floor of a building on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on Farmington Avenue.
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers mother and son who died in crash on I-395 in Montville
PUTNAM, Conn. — A community continues to mourn following a deadly crash in Montville that killed a mother and son from Norwich. Connecticut State Police identified the two as 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski and 17-year-old Tyshon Harper. “It’s just hard to talk about. Just a tragic situation. We lost them...
Bridgeport News: Fall From The 2nd Floor
2022-09-19@11:34pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of an 18-year-old man falling from the second floor. No further details.
51-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In East Granby
A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck him in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of East Granby on Rainbow Road eastbound near Larch Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2010 Hyundai Elantra struck the...
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
New London police searching for dirt bike driver who hit officer, ran away
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police area searching for a suspect after an officer was hit by a dirt bike on Friday, according to authorities. At about 9:50 p.m. Friday, New London police were following up on reports of dirt bikes and ATVs that were driving erratically across the city when an officer who was […]
Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Eyewitness News
Bristol police search for missing teen
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier
A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said. A 2004 Dodge Stratus...
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
