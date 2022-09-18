ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

WTNH

Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
WTNH

Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
WTNH

Meriden man gets 6 years for carjacking, shooting

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is set to spend six years in prison after being convicted of a 2020 carjacking and a shooting in Meriden, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37, of Meriden, was sentenced for a carjacking and shooting on Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities […]
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
WTNH

32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
Eyewitness News

Bristol police search for missing teen

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Police said Yaritza Pedraza is a White Hispanic female who is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue tee shirt, police...
