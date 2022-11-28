Target's 'Top Toys of 2022′ Including FAO Schwarz Exclusives
Target’s “ Bullseye’s Top Toys of 2022 “, like Walmart, contains many affordable toys for Christmas this year.
The last year has been challenging for American families and Target gets it, delivering great toys for the upcoming holiday season with pricing starting at under $15.
And this year, Target has announced a partnership with FAO Schwarz to sell exclusive FAO Schwarz toys in Target stores and Target.com.
Target’s Bullseye’s Top Toys of 2022
Harperlman Ashton Doll
Rainbow High Shadow High 4-pack
Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll
Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy
Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse
Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls
What the Fluff
Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky
Barbie Vacation House
LEGO Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Cocomelon transforming fire truck
Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center play tent
LEGO Harry Potter the Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow
L.O.L Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B. Mega Family pack
Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball
Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox starter set
Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure play set
Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur
MEGA Pokemon Motion Pikachu Mechanized building set – 1092 pieces
L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise play set
World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls
Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck play set
Pixobitz Studio
Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters play set
Star Wars LO-LA%( (Lola) Animatronic Edition
LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy
OSMO Creative starter kit
FAO Schwarz makeup vanity mirror set
FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-sided fashion show play set
Our Generation Hair Salon play set
PAW Patrol Cat Pack play set
Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats interactive musical learning toy
Kinetic Sand Swirl N’ Surprise
5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands toy store play set
PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters transforming play set
Cool Maker Stitch ‘N Style Fashion Studio sewing machine
LEGO Succulents
FAO Schwarz ride-on-train
Hot Wheels Mario Dart Rainbow Road Raceway track set
Target toy shopping car
Monster Jan Monster Garage play set
NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster
Pop It Pro
Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf play set
Yahtzee Frenzy
Hand-to-Hand Wombat
Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack figure set
Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula battle set
Bakugan Genesis Collection pack
Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena
