Target's 'Top Toys of 2022′ Including FAO Schwarz Exclusives

Target’s “ Bullseye’s Top Toys of 2022 “, like Walmart, contains many affordable toys for Christmas this year.

The last year has been challenging for American families and Target gets it, delivering great toys for the upcoming holiday season with pricing starting at under $15.

And this year, Target has announced a partnership with FAO Schwarz to sell exclusive FAO Schwarz toys in Target stores and Target.com.

Target’s Bullseye’s Top Toys of 2022

Harperlman Ashton Doll

Rainbow High Shadow High 4-pack

Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up! Doll

Cry Babies First Emotions Dreamy / Cry Babies First Emotions Jassy

Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse

Mermaze Mermaidz Winter Waves Color Change Mermaid Fashion Dolls

What the Fluff

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Lucky

Barbie Vacation House

LEGO Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Cocomelon transforming fire truck

Melissa & Doug Fun at the Fair! Game Center play tent

LEGO Harry Potter the Shrieking Shack & Whomping Willow

L.O.L Surprise Sunshine Gurl & Moonlight B.B. Mega Family pack

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball

Tonies Peppa Pig Toniebox starter set

Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Adventure play set

Imaginext Jurassic World: Dominion Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dinosaur

MEGA Pokemon Motion Pikachu Mechanized building set – 1092 pieces

L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Fashion Show Mega Runway Extreme Surprise play set

World of EPI Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Dolls

Got2Glow Baby Fairy Finder

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck play set

Pixobitz Studio

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters play set

Star Wars LO-LA%( (Lola) Animatronic Edition

LEGO Friends Olivia Space Academy

OSMO Creative starter kit

FAO Schwarz makeup vanity mirror set

FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-sided fashion show play set

Our Generation Hair Salon play set

PAW Patrol Cat Pack play set

Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats interactive musical learning toy

Kinetic Sand Swirl N’ Surprise

5 Surprise Disney Store Mini Brands toy store play set

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Truck Stop Headquarters transforming play set

Cool Maker Stitch ‘N Style Fashion Studio sewing machine

LEGO Succulents

FAO Schwarz ride-on-train

Hot Wheels Mario Dart Rainbow Road Raceway track set

Target toy shopping car

Monster Jan Monster Garage play set

NERF Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS 10 Blaster

Pop It Pro

Chuckle and Roar Mini Golf play set

Yahtzee Frenzy

Hand-to-Hand Wombat

Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack figure set

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Collision Nebula battle set

Bakugan Genesis Collection pack

Legends of Akedo Powerstorm Triple Strike Tag Team Arena