Orlando, FL
Fairview Shores, FL
Hiawassee, FL
Central Florida groups hurry up and wait before responding to Hurricane Fiona, welcoming evacuees

Central Florida government, church and nonprofit leaders are poised to boost Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Puerto Rico and to welcome evacuees should they come to Orlando. Even as Hurricane Fiona’s heavy rain continued to pummel Puerto Rico — and the Dominican Republic — these leaders gathered on a Zoom call Monday to combine efforts and urge patience.
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
Seminole County Democratic Party office spray-painted, damaged

LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole County Democratic Party office in Longwood was vandalized over the weekend, weeks after the Seminole County GOP headquarters was spray-painted, according to officials. Facebook photos shared by the Seminole County Democratic Party on Monday show the damage, which the organization said happened overnight Saturday...
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
