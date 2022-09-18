Read full article on original website
Cocoa organizations working together to bring affordable housing to the area
COCOA, Fla. — The city of Cocoa, a local nonprofit and a South Florida developer are working together to bring more affordable housing to the area. The goal of the $29 million Orchid Lake Development is to provide support services and high-quality safe housing. The developer already has a...
theapopkavoice.com
New massive mixed use/residential development on Kelly Park Road brings mixed opinions on local social media
How big is too big? How much housing is too much housing? How should growth in Apopka be managed? Those are all big questions in this community, and news of a massive new mixed-use/housing project coming to Apopka only brought more questions and opinions from its residents. The business/development website...
WESH
Central Florida food pantry, groups need extra help to support Hurricane Fiona victims
ORLANDO, Fla. — With inflation, housing crises, and holidays coming up, local groups are exhausting resources and are in need of help in case displaced families arrive from Puerto Rico. A new rapid response van is on standby at the Salvation Army this hurricane season. "We can serve 1,500...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to Host its Hispanic Heritage Celebration this Thursday at Osceola Heritage Park
Osceola County is inviting the community to take part in a free event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, September 22, beginning at 6 p.m. at Osceola Heritage Park’s Events Center in Kissimmee. It will be fun for the whole family and will feature the sights, sounds...
click orlando
‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents from the Ashlin Park community in Windermere said the school traffic near there homes is a safety hazard and they are fed up. Some residents said they have even received backlash just for telling drivers to respect their neighborhood. Giselle Zavala is the HOA...
wmfe.org
Central Florida groups hurry up and wait before responding to Hurricane Fiona, welcoming evacuees
Central Florida government, church and nonprofit leaders are poised to boost Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Puerto Rico and to welcome evacuees should they come to Orlando. Even as Hurricane Fiona’s heavy rain continued to pummel Puerto Rico — and the Dominican Republic — these leaders gathered on a Zoom call Monday to combine efforts and urge patience.
WESH
County unanimously passes phase one of plan to upgrade Volusia County Fairgrounds
DELAND, Fla. — The Fairgrounds off State Road 44, just east of Interstate 4, is nearly 110 acres of land in the center of Volusia County. The property has been used for all kinds of events over the years, including the county fair for almost a century. Now, leaders envision a more dynamic future for the property and to accomplish that, it needs some upgrades.
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
click orlando
Seminole County Democratic Party office spray-painted, damaged
LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole County Democratic Party office in Longwood was vandalized over the weekend, weeks after the Seminole County GOP headquarters was spray-painted, according to officials. Facebook photos shared by the Seminole County Democratic Party on Monday show the damage, which the organization said happened overnight Saturday...
2 witnesses claim 5th Amendment in Orange County ayahuasca wrongful death case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people believed to have witnessed everything leading up to a young man’s death at a local church are using the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering questions about it. Channel 9 investigative reporter Karla Ray first uncovered unsanctioned ayahuasca ceremonies at the Soul Quest...
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
click orlando
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
fox35orlando.com
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security: 'Stuff like this should not be happening'
Orlando, Fla. - Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district. Attia said he was checking...
click orlando
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
Volusia County tees up vote on new SunRail corridor
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Volusia County Council plans to vote on the proposed Sunshine Corridor before the Sept. 22 meeting of SunRail’s governing board, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
Deputies: Man, 19, arrested in connection with attack of jogger in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced early Wednesday that deputies have arrested a man in connection with the alleged attack of a woman who was jogging in a neighborhood near Longwood. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said William Stamper, 19,...
Michelle Parker: $200K reward offered for tips in case of Orlando woman missing since 2011
ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after Channel 9 aired a special about the search for Michelle Parker, an Orlando woman who’s been missing since 2011, an anonymous donor came forward offering a $200,000 reward for tips in the case. Parker’s family is hoping the money will finally lead to...
click orlando
LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
Seminole County democratic office vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti over weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Longwood police are investigating after the Seminole County Democratic Party office was vandalized over the weekend with an anti-Semitic word and a message calling the political committee “fascists.”. The vandalism was discovered by volunteers who arrived at the office on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
