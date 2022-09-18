ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Charged With Murder, Claims Self-Defense

By Zuliesuivie
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Lk99_0i0JTilM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYHoU_0i0JTilM00

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

Ludacris’ longtime manger, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder after self-defending himself in a shooting that took place outside of an Atlanta restaurant in June. In the shooting incident, Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead and Chaka Zulu was injured.

A source at the time of the shooting revealed that Chaka was shot at least once, with the bullet coming close to his heart. Chaka was taken to the hospital and pronounced in critical condition.

Police concluded that there was an argument or altercation that led to the victims being shot in the parking lot.

Obafemi surrendered to the police on Sept. 13 and bailed out the same day.

Amongst being charged with murder, Chaka Zulu is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records.

At the top of 2022, the Atlanta Hawks honored him for his community service and recognized him for being a positive leader in Atlanta.

RELATED: Ludacris & His Wife Eudoxie Are GOALS! [Photos]

RELATED: Sweet 16: Ludacris Gifts Daughter With Range Rover For Her Birthday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

222
Followers
627
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy