Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Charged With Murder, Claims Self-Defense

Ludacris’ longtime manger, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder after self-defending himself in a shooting that took place outside of an Atlanta restaurant in June. In the shooting incident, Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead and Chaka Zulu was injured.

A source at the time of the shooting revealed that Chaka was shot at least once, with the bullet coming close to his heart. Chaka was taken to the hospital and pronounced in critical condition.

Police concluded that there was an argument or altercation that led to the victims being shot in the parking lot.

Obafemi surrendered to the police on Sept. 13 and bailed out the same day.

Amongst being charged with murder, Chaka Zulu is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records.

At the top of 2022, the Atlanta Hawks honored him for his community service and recognized him for being a positive leader in Atlanta.

