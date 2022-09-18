Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Most Important Game Ever
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, if the West Virginia Mountaineers don’t beat the Virginia Tech Hokies and bring back the Black Diamond Trophy on Thursday night, Neal Brown might as well not board the bus back to Morgantown. Losing and potentially falling to 1-3...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Doesn’t Fire Head Coaches
Morgantown, West Virginia – The last time that West Virginia University officially fired a major sports head coach was when the late Frank Cignetti Sr. was relieved of his duties after a 17-27 record through four seasons from 1976-1979. Don Nehlen replaced Cignetti in 1980 and there has not...
Huskies atop AA in newest WVSSAC football ratings
PARKERSBURG, W.Va – Week 4 of high school football has passed around West Virginia which means there’s a fresh update to the WVSSAC playoff ratings heading into Week 5. AAA Starting in Class AAA, a win over Hedgesville on Friday moved Morgantown to 3-0 on the season and pushed the Mohigans into the #2 seed […]
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
WBOY
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
Wheeling, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
West Virginia native now in charge of largest Navy recruiting district
A Fairmont native is now in charge of the largest Navy recruiting district.
WDTV
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
WDTV
Fairmont State names Homecoming Parade marshal
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration returns on Thursday and kicks off with the Homecoming Parade. The parade will be led by parade marshal and 1949 Fairmont State graduate Maureen Kennedy Wolfe. Wolfe’s long-standing connections with Fairmont State preceded her birth, as her family’s dairy farm...
West Virginia delegate says political signs stolen from his truck
A West Virginia delegate says he had political signs stolen from his truck. Charlie Reynolds, a representative from Marshall County, said he was targeted and someone took magnets and metal stakes from his truck. Reynolds said the person also tried to steal the campaign sign from his truck but could not get it out of […]
WTRF
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Metro News
Mountaintop Beverage plans full operations by late ’22 in Morgantown Industrial Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After three years of working with Mountaintop Beverage, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt officially welcomed them to the Morgantown Industrial Park Friday. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. “We’re...
Mon Commission, Westover hope to take the ‘northern bypass’ to Holland Avenue
MORGANTOWN -- What do Westover’s Holland Avenue project and the deferred dream of a “northern bypass” have in common? Nothing really. But the Monongalia County Commission walked. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wajr.com
Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
WDTV
Man dies in Doddridge County crash
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
wtae.com
Police arrest suspect in Morgantown homicide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.
WDTV
Porch pirates prowling Mon County neighborhoods
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Porch pirates continue to be a problem in Monongalia County. Several people have been caught on camera apparently stealing packages from porches from neighborhoods across the county. The Department shared the pictures online with several people chiming in saying it’s been happening near them too.
