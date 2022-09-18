Read full article on original website
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
Yardbarker
Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low
When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied […] The post Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Baseball fans could miss Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run thanks to MLB, Apple
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing home run history this season, but MLB isn’t making it easy for fans to watch him do so. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing home run history this season. He’s having one of the most historic seasons in MLB history as he strives to break Roger Maris’ AL regular-season record of 61.
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz (eye) still out Wednesday afternoon for Nationals
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz (eye) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves. What It Means:. Cruz is out of a seventh straight lineup due to left eye inflammation. Luke Voit will handle the designated hitter role and...
AthlonSports.com
Los Angeles Rams Starter Suffers Serious Injury On Sunday, Out 'Indefinitely'
The Los Angeles Rams got their first win on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately, the win came at a pretty significant cost. Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum made the first start of his NFL career on Sunday. However, it ended in disappointing fashion. Anchrum suffered a fractured fibula during the game and will be out for the foreseeable future.
Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets playoff berth goes viral
The legend of The Bach only continues to grow. The New York Mets officially clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over Milwaukee. They will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and can also lock up the NL East division crown in the coming weeks if they manage to hold off the Atlanta Braves.
Braves Outright Jay Jackson
In an unsurprising move, Atlanta Braves’ relief pitcher Jay Jackson has passed through waivers unclaimed, as reported in MLB’s Transactions Log. Jackson was not on the active roster prior to his DFA, but was on the Braves’ 40-man while with Gwinnett. An early offseason addition for the defending champs, the 34-year-old Jackson was DFA’d by the San Francisco Giants and traded to the Braves. However, his start to the 2022 season was delayed by a right lat strain that forced him to the injured list. Once active, he was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett where he posted a 1.53 ERA in 17 2/3 innings with 20 strikeouts with a strong 29.4 K% and 4.4 BB%. Jackson finally made his season debut on August 29th, pitching one-third of an inning before following that up by pitching another inning on August 31st. In total, he pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out a single batter.
Miami Heat Announce Signing Of New Player
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Dru Smith.
