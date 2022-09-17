The official start of the fall season is on Sept. 22, which means it is time to start enjoying a Louisiana favorite: sweet potatoes!. Sweet potatoes have been a staple vegetable for hundreds of years in the South, but few people know that there are two different kinds of sweet potatoes. Unlike the traditional sweet potato, ornamental sweet potatoes typically don’t taste very good and are only planted for their beautiful foliage.

