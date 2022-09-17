Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tigertv.tv
LSU 2023 Football Schedule Released
The 2023 schedule for the LSU Football team was released Sept. 6 2022. The Tigers after losing to Florida State in their season opener this year have a chance to even the score as they'll head to Florida this time and face the Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sept. 3 2023.
tigertv.tv
LSU Gymnastics 2023 schedule released
LSU Gymnastics announce their 2023 Schedule. LSU Gymnastics Head Coach Jay Clark announced the Tigers schedule on Monday, Sept. 19. The schedule has the Tigers with five meets at home in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and six on the road where they'll travel from Auburn to Kentucky and all around the SEC.
tigertv.tv
Sweet treat! LSU invents new kinds of sweet potatoes
The official start of the fall season is on Sept. 22, which means it is time to start enjoying a Louisiana favorite: sweet potatoes!. Sweet potatoes have been a staple vegetable for hundreds of years in the South, but few people know that there are two different kinds of sweet potatoes. Unlike the traditional sweet potato, ornamental sweet potatoes typically don’t taste very good and are only planted for their beautiful foliage.
tigertv.tv
A Baton Rouge organization is bringing bikes to your front yard
While riding a bike may seem like a regular, everyday activity, one Baton Rouge organization has turned cycling into a city-wide learning experience for the community's youth. While he was a student at LSU, Dustin Lafont would work on bikes in his front yard. This led to the creation of his own business, Front Yard Bikes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigertv.tv
Alpha Phi welcomes NPHC into their chapter house
For the first time in recent LSU history, a PHC sorority, specifically Alpha Phi, invited all of the National Panhellenic Council to their chapter house for a dinner party last Thursday night. Dinner was provided along with a DJ and a snowball truck. Alpha Phi Chapter President Isabella Rovere says...
Comments / 0