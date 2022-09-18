Hot and humid start to the workweek in NYC; rain possible
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says to expect a hot and humid day on Monday before a chance of a late-day shower.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs near 86. A few showers possible between 4-8PM. Lows down to 68.
TUESDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Highs near 83. Lows near 66.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and tranquil. Highs near 85. Lows around 70.
THURSDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Timing TBD. Not a washout. Highs around 78 early, falling sharply at night, down to 57.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY: A true fall feel on the first and second full days of fall! Highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-50s.
