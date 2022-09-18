ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hot and humid start to the workweek in NYC; rain possible

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says to expect a hot and humid day on Monday before a chance of a late-day shower.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs near 86. A few showers possible between 4-8PM. Lows down to 68.

TUESDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Highs near 83. Lows near 66.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and tranquil. Highs near 85. Lows around 70.

THURSDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Timing TBD. Not a washout. Highs around 78 early, falling sharply at night, down to 57.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: A true fall feel on the first and second full days of fall! Highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-50s.

News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, storms coming to NYC Thursday

NOW: A strong cold front is expected to bring wet weather on Thursday. NEXT: Friday brings a sneak peek of autumn weather with highs in the mid-60s. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a strong cold front will bring showers/storms Thursday. Severe storms will stay south of New York City. A few downpours will cause minor flooding and puddles across the city.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
