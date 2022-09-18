Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Espanola Valley Arts Festival Set For Saturday And Sunday, Features Art, Local Music And Cultural Dancers
The 37th Annual Espanola Valley Arts Festival honoring its handmade history takes place on Sept. 24 and 25. at the Plaza de Española Convento from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The festival will feature artists that will showcase their work. A wide variety of art mediums and styles such as, woodwork, metal, glass, sculpture, pottery, contemporary clay, weaving, furniture, fabric art, photography, retables, bultos, tinwork, jewelry, acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings will be on display.
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque, Balloon Fiesta to recognize couples celebrating their 50th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta and the City of Albuquerque are teaming up to help 50 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The city is asking for couples married in 1972 to register to receive tickets and a parking pass for the...
losalamosreporter.com
Pyramid Cafe Announces New Location And Expansion In Central Park Square
Pyramid Café is pleased to announce its new location at 157 Central Park Square, next to Pet Pangaea. The space was formerly the location of Time Out Pizzeria. Owner Ziggy Rzig said the eastern part of the restaurant, facing 15th and Nectar streets, will feature Pyramid’s freshly prepared foods and take-out options. He has plans to convert the western-facing part of the restaurant, opposite Rigoberto’s, into the Los Alamos Cantina. The restaurant will serve tapas and much more.
losalamosreporter.com
October Hawk Hangout To Be Held At SALA Los Alamos
October’s Hawk Hangout will be at SALA Los Alamos (old Reel Deal) for 7th and 8th graders. On Thursday, Oct. 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. they can meet up at SALA and watch movies for free. The movie playing will be picked by the students from a QR. Be on the lookout for that. Students can ride the Atomic City Transit Bus Number 6 to the transit center and then bus number 1 to Canyon & Diamond. This event is sponsored by the Los Alamos Teen Center, Teen Court, LosAlamos.com, Los Alamos County Parks & Rec, Los Alamos Middle School, and Los Alamos Family Council.
losalamosreporter.com
Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow, Music, Fireworks, Food, Bouncy Houses And More Planned In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m!. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been...
southwestcontemporary.com
A Peek Inside Performance Santa Fe’s Fall Concerts
A look at three upcoming Performance Santa Fe fall 2022 concerts featuring Hélène Grimaud, the Anat Cohen Quartetinho, and the Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio. One of Santa Fe’s longest-running musical organizations brings artists from around the globe to the City Different. Performance Santa Fe’s fall performances offer a rich diversity of music, with styles spanning centuries and continents presented in venues across the city.
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
pagosadailypost.com
‘Str8 Shot’ Will Rock the Mountain Chile Cha Cha
The 16th annual Mountain Chile Cha Cha will take place in Town Park rain or shine on Saturday, September 24. The festival includes a morning trail race, a Mexican beer garden, a margarita contest, and green chile cook-off and tasting, an all-day kids’ corner, and fresh green chile roasted on-site.
Harvest Fair at the Albuquerque Garden Center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun […]
Sports Desk: Jadyn Toppin says yes to New Mexico basketball
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jadyn Toppin said he will play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The six-foot-eight-inch, 210-pound power forward made his verbal commitment public on social media Monday. New Mexico State is hoping to pick up their first win of the season Saturday when they host Hawaii. The Aggies remain winless at 0-4, […]
rrobserver.com
A man, a plan and a Garman
Say you’re 66 and freshly retired and living in Rio Rancho. If you’re Terry Gates, you embark on a mission to walk (almost) every street in the city. Maybe you’ve seen a stranger striding around your cul-de-sac or up and down your street, and he doesn’t look familiar. It could be Gates, although he expects this epic adventure to end sometime this month.
rrobserver.com
Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne coming to Rio Rancho Events Center
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m., tickets will go on presale for a limited amount of time. Fans may register for presale ticket access at www.RioRanchoEventsCenter.com or listen to 100.9 FM BEAT and HUSTLE 101.3 FM for discount codes. Tickets for this...
rrobserver.com
Meteorologists: This could be monsoon season’s ‘last gasp’
Clouds form over the Sandias as William Freer embarks on a four-mile hike on the Bear Canyon Trail on Monday. Albuquerque temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s this week. Storms are likely in western and northern New Mexico. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) After weeks of rainfall and...
KRQE News 13
‘The Noodle Man’ back in town for special event
He is back in Albuquerque. The star of the Amazon Prime Short, the ‘Noodle Man‘ has traveled all around the country serving stunning Thai food to thousands. Now he is back yet again and partnering with local eateries and music venues. On September 19 he will be at Sister Bar for a takeover in the kitchen with a special musical guest. Sister Bar will be offering specialty drinks for the event. Food service will start at 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. or until he is sold out. The music performance by Red Light Cameras will start at 8 P.M. To learn more, visit https://www.instagram.com/pranompopup/.
Daily Lobo
The fearsome femmes of horror advise you to jump off a cliff
This past Friday, Sept. 17, the Bank of America Theater in the National Hispanic Cultural Center welcomed three experienced members of the film industry to speak about their roles as women in horror films as part of this year’s Albuquerque Film and Music Experience conference. This year, AFMX is...
rrobserver.com
Chance of heavy rain, try something new
After a mostly dry weekend, rain is in store for this evening. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “Improving moisture will result in more robust storms today that will favor western and central NM.”. I recently discovered a meal program called “EveryPlate.” It is a subscription that sends you a...
UNM: Lobo football home game attendance turning corner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football will be playing at LSU this weekend. While attendance at the home games looks low, UNM says they’re turning a corner. With the rivalry NMSU game in Las Cruces this year and one of the marquee games against Boise State already behind them, it’s unclear how attendance will look for […]
rrobserver.com
Top tips for getting to Balloon Fiesta Park
A balloon fiesta visitor watches balloons inflate on the field while stuck in a line of traffic during a morning mass ascension. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) There’s no getting around it. Traffic to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s mass ascensions and balloon glows can be a nightmare. And this year’s...
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon
Home cooked Mexican food will soon be available near you.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. When it comes to food, nothing beats home cooking. There really is something to say regarding that little extra love that’s put into the food. It’s not a fancy recipe whipped up in a test kitchen designed to go off of some new trend ingredient or style. It’s a tried and true recipe that, oftentimes, has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s possible to taste all of the history and the heart that goes into every bite. And now, there is a Mexican home-cooking restaurant opening up in the coming days in Albuquerque’s Old Town.
New Albuquerque restaurant competing in food competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will include new restaurant ‘fuego505.’ The competition will be raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 […]
